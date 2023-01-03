Leadwood aldermen discuss water, sewer issues

The Leadwood Board of Aldermen at its Dec. 19 meeting chose to table a decision about work shifts for the Water & Sewer Department, discussed several problems with city streets and water, and heard a plea from the city’s Water & Sewer Supervisor Kevin Brooks regarding foreign items people are flushing down their toilets in town that are now damaging the city’s utility system – and costing about $4,000 for each grinder that has to be replaced.

“I’d like to know if the board will allow me to send out a letter to all residents advising them to quit flushing things down the toilet that should not be flushed down the toilet, or we’ll have to raise sewer rates to help defray some of the cost of the grinders,” he said. “It’s getting ridiculous. Wash cloths. Underwear. Feminine hygiene products and baby wipes.”

Brooks said at one location, near the Roy’s Convenience Store, he was repeatedly having problems.

“Week before last, I took that grinder out three times in one week and cleaned the wash cloths out of the bottom of that grinder,” he said. “Three times in one week. There’s 55 services at the end of that one, plus the gas station and the car wash. Anyway, we sent a letter out once before…”

“Well, write one up and let Kendra make it sound nicer,” said Alderman Charlie Lewis, and many in the board room laughed.

“Have her proofread it so it doesn’t step on anyone’s toes,” added Alderman John Vickers.

“Well, it’s eating the grinders up and grinders aren’t getting any less expensive these days,” Brooks said. “That’s a big problem with these companies that make those wipes, they say they’re flushable but they’re not good to flush. I mean, a soda can is flushable, but you can’t grind it up. Hot Wheels, we get those out of grinders all the time, they’re flushable too.”

Mayor Ed Austin told Kevin to move ahead with the city-wide letter.

At last month’s meeting, a Street Department worker shared a concern with the board about the on-call work shifts for weekdays and weekends. It was brought up again.

“Did you figure out at your last work session, are we on-call for a weekend or is it the full week? I’d like clarification. Charlie said let’s table it and wait for a work session,” said Street Department worker Alan Christopher.

Vickers said the aldermen hadn’t yet had a work session.

Austin indicated he wondered how much discussion was necessary.

“My way of thinking is, no matter what, they’re going to call Kevin (Brooks, Water & Sewer Department director). If it’s catastrophic failure or a water main break, whatever the case may be, they’re going to call Kevin anyway, he’s going to get the phone call. And he’s going to get it before anyone else, probably, and he’ll send the guys out,” Austin said.

“Which is exactly why you need someone on call for the whole week, so it’s not just one person on call for every single week, and the other guy just on the weekend,” Brooks said.

Christopher said he disagreed, and indicated if someone is on call and had the potential to be paid for their work on water and sewer problems that spring up, they should be allowed to do the work, instead of being told to be on-call, and then Brooks does the work himself.

“All I’m saying is we get paid to work, to be on-call for the weekend. There’s no sense in being on-call during the week, keeping us from being able to do stuff that we can do,” he said. “Anytime there’s something major that happens, we all do it. We work as a team.”

At one point, Vickers interjected he thought street department workers were on call only for water and sewer needs on weekends.

“Since I came to work here, it’s been Friday to Thursday,” Brooks said.

After a few seconds of silence in the board, Vickers ventured, “I don’t really know how to solve that with the small crew we have.”

Later in the meeting, Lewis said, “This isn’t something we’re going to solve here tonight. We need to have a work session.”

All voted to table it until they could have a work session.

Austin addressed the street department regarding an enormous pot hole on C Street that was recently addressed.

“I got a phone call Friday at 7 o’clock in the morning, so I hollered at the (street department) guys, they went up and dropped five loads of two-inch (rock) in the hole just to bring it up to level, it was that deep and long,” he said. “The guy who called me said it’s the trash truck eating up the road. I don’t know how many people have trash up there, but there aren’t many people living on that street.”

Christopher said, on that note, the department would probably be needing more rock to replace their reserves. He also confirmed City Clerk Kendra Boyer ordered 75 to 80 tons of salt back in September.

Lewis brought up another street issue of which he recently became aware. At 500 West Street, he said he was told, the postal service will no longer deliver mail to the resident, since there was no handrail along the steps leading from the sidewalk on the street to the sidewalk to the resident’s house.

“(The resident’s) handicapped, can’t see, and they put a mailbox at the far bottom of his driveway on the opposite corner of his front door. They didn’t give him a notice or anything, and when he contacted them, the mail lady complained there wasn’t a handrail for her to go up and down the steps,” Lewis said. “There are poles sticking up out of the ground … I don’t remember a handrail, but one was there at some point. It’s city property, so we need to do something.”

Austin advised the street workers to see about replacing the handrail, and seeing if the city had any materials lying around that could get the job done.

The board also:

Approved business licenses for Dalton Home Improvement LLC, Kammermann Pest Control, Woody’s Saloon, Bale’s Heating and Cooling, Dollar General, Mary’s Hairstyles and Tanning, and Stricklin Waste Disposal.

Acknowledged filing ended at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Approved an ordinance that hires Eric C. Harris as the city’s attorney.

Heard from a property owner who took the board to task for what she said is the city’s responsibility to clean up her flooded properties, protect her properties from vandalism, and wanted the aldermen to pass an ordinance absolving property owners from having to pay water and sewer bills she said should be the responsibility of the tenant. She also complained about the cost of water and building inspections compared to other cities in the Parkland. After about 10 minutes, the owner mentioned suing the city, and Lewis announced the discussion was over.

Heard an update on the dogs at the pound from Alderman Aaron Penberthy.