Leadwood aldermen field questions on town safety

According to the minutes from the meeting, Mayor Austin said anyone can make a citizen's arrest and mentioned there are problems with neighborhood watch programs. Perry pressed for an answer as to what would be done. Austin said more county patrol and officers from county when no other officers are in town would be the answer.

After Alderman Charlie Lewis assured Perry and Radford the city was doing all it could, Radford, according to the minutes, asked what was going on inside Leadwood City Hall last Wednesday night. Radford said he saw no lights on but a flashlight, and the mayor’s and chief’s vehicles were parked in front of the building. Jarvis and Austin both said it was related to a fax.

Jarvis further explained on Tuesday that he had been expecting a sensitive fax he had been told would be received at city hall before end of business, but it hadn’t come through before the doors were locked. Austin said Jarvis called him to see if city hall could be opened to find the fax, so he used his key, switched off the alarm, and, he said, because he knew the configuration of the furniture in the room, he started making his way to where the office was. Jarvis said he turned on his department-issued flashlight to light the way.