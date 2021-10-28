Leadwood aldermen field questions on town safety

During Monday night’s Leadwood Board of Aldermen meeting, two citizens’ concerns were addressed about city-wide police protection. The mayor and the new police chief also fielded a citizen’s question as to why the two had entered city hall late last Wednesday night to conduct business after hours, explaining they were looking for a fax.
Leadwood has hired a new police chief, its fourth since last September.
Jason Jarvis has taken over the chief of police position that was vacated last month by John Spradling, who had been hired in May to take the chief’s position from Greg Northrup. Northrup had been hired to replace former chief William Dickey, who had been arrested at the time on multiple felony charges in September 2020.
According to the minutes from Monday night’s meeting, Jarvis and Mayor Ed Austin spent time addressing two audience members’ concerns regarding police coverage in the area, a topic former Chief Spradling had addressed at a prior meeting, citing the lack of officers due to noncompetitive pay and benefits, lack of resources such as printer and fax machine, and minimal staffing.
Jarvis reiterated at Monday’s meeting, he and Deputy Chief Emily Portell are the only full-time officers, with part-time help from three part-time, reserve officers. Deputies from St. Francois Sheriff’s Department patrol the town at night as they’re able.
The exchange at the meeting began as Austin opened the floor to public comment. Pam Perry complained about multiple instances of vandalism and juvenile delinquency affecting her property in town. She said she had owned property in Leadwood for 17 years and wanted answers as to “why there is no police in Leadwood.” Resident Tommy Radford agreed with Perry.
Jarvis, who said he started his long career in law enforcement in Leadwood, explained he, Portell and the reserve officers were trying to provide as much oversight as possible to the city and have made several arrests of adults but, he pointed out, decisive action to combat juvenile delinquency is often hampered by state statute and regulations. He advised residents to install personal camera systems to help gather proof, and added he is looking into a truancy-prevention effort.
Radford said some of the criminal activity had been captured in photographs and seen by witnesses.
Perry asked whether the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department could take over Leadwood law enforcement, and wondered aloud about facilitating a neighborhood watch program.
Aldermen Aaron Penberthy and Randy Howard said they spoke with Sheriff Dan Bullock about benefits and disadvantages that would accompany such a transition. Penberthy added that short-staffing, low-pay, tougher working conditions and limited public support are creating a nationwide epidemic of police departments in crisis.
According to the minutes from the meeting, Mayor Austin said anyone can make a citizen's arrest and mentioned there are problems with neighborhood watch programs. Perry pressed for an answer as to what would be done. Austin said more county patrol and officers from county when no other officers are in town would be the answer.
After Alderman Charlie Lewis assured Perry and Radford the city was doing all it could, Radford, according to the minutes, asked what was going on inside Leadwood City Hall last Wednesday night. Radford said he saw no lights on but a flashlight, and the mayor’s and chief’s vehicles were parked in front of the building. Jarvis and Austin both said it was related to a fax.
Jarvis further explained on Tuesday that he had been expecting a sensitive fax he had been told would be received at city hall before end of business, but it hadn’t come through before the doors were locked. Austin said Jarvis called him to see if city hall could be opened to find the fax, so he used his key, switched off the alarm, and, he said, because he knew the configuration of the furniture in the room, he started making his way to where the office was. Jarvis said he turned on his department-issued flashlight to light the way.
“This is all because I have neither a printer, nor a copier, nor a fax machine at the station,” he said Tuesday. “If I did, I wouldn’t have to use city hall’s all the time. As it is, I’m finally getting a printer and a fax machine installed as we speak.”
Jarvis also said Tuesday that if any citizens of Leadwood are interested in starting a Neighborhood Watch program, he’d be happy to look into providing workshops citizens could attend to learn more about community policing and oversight. “It takes everyone’s involvement to keep Leadwood safe,” he added.
The mayor moved into the rest of Monday night’s agenda, and the aldermen:
- Approved a concrete request for West Street sidewalk repair;
- Asked the street department to get prices on a requested weed eater and backhoe tire;
- Heard Water Supervisor Kevin Brooks update them on the city’s ongoing water challenges. Water tank estimates were discussed, and about $800,000 will be necessary to fix the existing system. According to the minutes, the insurance adjusters will determine what happens next. The city is also waiting on a feasibility assessment from Tim Robbs, an engineer for Taylor Engineering. Brooks said radionuclide, lead and copper samples were good.
- In closed session, a water/sewer laborer, the mayor's son, Stevin Austin, was let go after five months of employment. According to Missouri Sunshine Law — which allows sensitive matters dealing with real estate, litigation and personnel to be discussed in closed session — limited personnel information becomes public record and shared upon request once action is taken during the closed session. Publicly-funded entities are required by law, with few exceptions, to share public record with the requesting public within three business days or 72 hours of the request.
