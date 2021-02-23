Leadwood approves multiple repairs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It has to be done,” Vickers said. The board approved, and general talk of surprise-spring snows ensued.

For the Water and Sewer Department, the board approved buying a $600 electrical panel for the Doe Run lift station that controls the pump. The panel had worn out and the switches were bad, said Water and Sewer Supervisor Kevin Brooks, so he’s updating the panel. The department truck appears to have a bad radiator and is leaking antifreeze, so the board approved replacing the radiator for about $300.

Water at 7th and Main streets might indicate a leak in the water main, which Brooks said, if it’s determined to be a leak in the main, some digging may occur later this week in an attempt to diagnose and fix the problem. On West North Street, a different leak was repaired.

“I bet when the snow melts next week, there might be a bunch more,” Howard said.

Vickers agreed. “I just look at the highways,” he said. “I noticed 55 Highway yesterday, already buckling in its joints where the concrete meets the asphalt. I was thinking, I wouldn’t want to be driving one of them big trucks right now.”

Alderman Charlie Williams also asserted water leaks had to be repaired.