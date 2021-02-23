Leadwood approves multiple repairs

The Leadwood Board of Aldermen approved various repairs to city vehicles, a lift station, and approved other housekeeping measures during Monday night’s brief meeting in Leadwood City Hall.
An audit letter of engagement for FY 2018-19 was received from Maloney, Wright & Robbins.
“I’m just finishing that up, this is just agreeing to start the process in April,” said City Clerk Kendra Boyer. “They’re kinda swamped down there.”
The board agreed to accept the letter of engagement.
Under business with the Street Department, acting mayor Anna Woods pointed out that department’s Ford F-150 needed about $645 in repairs. Tie rod ends, brakes, a pitman arm and front-end work related to steering was necessary, said another alderman. Several on the board grimly chuckled that the ability to turn corners and brake were indeed desirable attributes to maintain on city-owned vehicles.
The dump truck also has issues.
“The dump truck, we found out through all of this weather, it doesn’t have a heater,” Wood said. “No heater, and does it need tires or brakes?”
Alderman Randy Howard said, “It needs snow chains.”
Alderman John Vickers moved to approve the $380 worth of chains and the rest of the repairs for the F-150 as well.
“It has to be done,” Vickers said. The board approved, and general talk of surprise-spring snows ensued.
For the Water and Sewer Department, the board approved buying a $600 electrical panel for the Doe Run lift station that controls the pump. The panel had worn out and the switches were bad, said Water and Sewer Supervisor Kevin Brooks, so he’s updating the panel. The department truck appears to have a bad radiator and is leaking antifreeze, so the board approved replacing the radiator for about $300.
Water at 7th and Main streets might indicate a leak in the water main, which Brooks said, if it’s determined to be a leak in the main, some digging may occur later this week in an attempt to diagnose and fix the problem. On West North Street, a different leak was repaired.
“I bet when the snow melts next week, there might be a bunch more,” Howard said.
Vickers agreed. “I just look at the highways,” he said. “I noticed 55 Highway yesterday, already buckling in its joints where the concrete meets the asphalt. I was thinking, I wouldn’t want to be driving one of them big trucks right now.”
Alderman Charlie Williams also asserted water leaks had to be repaired.
“If someone left a water faucet in a slow steady leak, we’d be upset about that, this is about the same thing,” he said. Vickers agreed.
Leadwood Police Chief Greg Northrup had asked the board to approve $1,500 to complete the installation of OmniGo, Boyer said. The integrated law enforcement software program links to the Show Me Courts system, helps the department generate and maintain reports, and handle the documentation of tickets issued.
“It’s kinda one of those things, you’ve got to have it,” Boyer said.
The board also:
- Granted a business license to Hall & Co.
- Adopted an annual ordinance establishing the 2020 codes as statutory material.
- Set the next meeting on March 22.
