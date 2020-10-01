Leadwood board answers water questions

West County Community Hope Center and, of course, the water system were the hot topics at the Leadwood Board of Aldermen meeting Monday night.
Several audience members asked “all the right questions” according to Mayor David Henry, who, along with the rest of the council, absent Charlie Lewis, did their best to answer.
Resident Connie Smith began. “There are so often comments about the water in Leadwood, and I wonder if the public could be informed, where does that $90-plus go,” she said. “We’ve heard a lot about improvements, and Amy (Harrison, another citizen present) read a recent article. I’m the kind of person who, even if you say, ‘It’ll be done five years from now,’ that’s great, I’ve got something to grasp, and I think a lot of unhappy people might comprehend.”
City Clerk Kendra Boyer said, “We have three USDA accounts, and there’s sales tax revenue, we have the fireplug account for maintenance of hydrants, $36.54 goes to sewer for salary, upkeep, things like that, $51.51 goes to water department for salary, payment of bills, improvements.
“We hear all the time that we’re just taking their money — we’re not. We’re paying bills, we’re saving as much as we can, we’re putting it into the loan. For the record, we have not received a penny of our grant or loan money. Everyone thinks we’ve spent it, but we haven’t even gotten it yet.”
Alderman Randy Howard chimed in, “But we have to show that we can pay the loan. That’s how stupid this is. We have to show we can pay the loan, without getting the money. And that’s what we’re working on. It’s the USDA. I didn’t know — I just came on the board back in June for this particular reason.”
“We’ve been saving money to get the payment up for two years,” Boyer said.
Alderman John Vickers joined in, “We don’t get the grant money until after the loan. They’re loaning us $2.2 million from the USDA, but we have to pay that back. And before we can start, we have to make that one-year payment to them.”
Howard said, “Then on top of that, we have the Department of Natural Resources to answer to.”
Boyer pointed out the city has had, in the meantime, to buy new trucks and pieces of equipment because the well-used trucks and equipment have broken down.
Mayor Henry said, “The public just doesn’t know. For instance, we’ve replaced both wells…”
Boyer broke in, “….and those were $25,000 each…”
Dr. Amy Harrison, a newer Leadwood resident, said she thought citizens were seeking “clarity: where is this money, where’s it going, and when can we expect some sort of project timeline.”
Howard pointed out Tim Robbs of Taylor Engineering was supposed to have talked at the board meeting that evening, but couldn’t make it.
“Is he the middle person, between the city and the USDA?” Harrison asked. Howard confirmed it. Harrison asked who he reported to in the city. The board confirmed it was all of them.
“We had to get an engineer, to get a loan, to get a grant,” Howard said. “It’s complicated.”
Harrison, who is on the faculty of Missouri Baptist University, said she’s worked with enough grants to know “there’s nothing easy about them.”
Howard explained a bit more. The presence of radionuclides in the water brought DNR down on the city, which is what compelled them to pursue the grants and loans to fix the water system in the first place. In the meantime, the city has figured out another way to deal with the radionuclide problem, but the infrastructure of the water system still needs to be addressed — residents complain of brown, smelly water, often caused by rust in the pipes. Residents down hills and dead-end streets, or residents who don’t use enough water to keep the lines flushed, often bear the brunt of it.
Park Hills has also offered to supply the town with water, which Leadwood is seriously considering. According to the board, Park Hills doesn’t seem to have a problem with naturally-occurring radionuclides.
Smith asked tentatively, “Is there any….um….”
“….end in sight?” Howard quickly added for her, smiling.
“You read my mind,” Smith said, smiling back.
“The timeline is July 2021,” Boyer said. “That would be the completion of the feasibility study, then construction can start in December 2021, that’s the timeline they’ve given us now.”
Water Supervisor Kevin Brooks said it doesn’t make a difference, whether Park Hills or Leadwood water is pursued, “the only difference is where it comes from. The project itself includes a new water tank and new mains, that doesn’t change. The only thing that might change is where the water comes from, whether we treat our own water or whether we buy water from Park Hills.”
“So the grant,” Harrison said, “would give the city and thus the residents, a new water system? The feasibility study is to see whether it’s better to treat our own water or buy from Park Hills?”
The board confirmed this. The residents in the audience indicated they were beginning to understand.
Harrison proposed working with the board and the media present to come up with a way to package the vast amounts of information about the water saga in Leadwood, how it’s progressing and why it’s taking so long, to present to the citizens. The board agreed.
Earlier in the meeting, the board heard a report from Betty McIntyre, representing West County Community Hope Center on 206 Church St. The faith-based non-profit mission opened last January and provides various support groups and links to services offered by East Missouri Action Agency, Great Mines Health Center, LIFE Center, Presbyterian Children’s Services and many more organizations that help the general public.
McIntyre said some of their more timely activities have included delivering “Farmers to Families” food boxes to those in need, keeping their grief support groups going and working with UniTec to offer the HiSET which has replaced the GED.
McIntyre also asked the board to consider partnering with the community organization on four future, possible projects:
- A community-wide cleanup initiative, with help from probation and parole manpower.
- A fall street fair, to provide fun for citizens, but also to offer a possible dental mobile unit, inoculations, and booths so that school groups, churches and other organizations could raise money.
- A transportation grant, since McIntyre said the more common modes of public or nonprofit transportation in the southeast region don’t seem to reach the tiny, hilly town located off of Highway 8.
- Helping with the center’s fundraising efforts to eventually buy the facility they’re renting.
Henry asked how much they needed for a down payment. McIntyre said about $6,000 or $7,000.
“We planned on doing a trivia night as a fundraiser, and we hoped to have a fundraiser for the alums at the West County all-school reunion, but COVID dashed that,” she said. “We have a lot of former students who have left the West County School District and gone on to bigger and better things around the world, and we wonder if they might like to make a contribution to their hometown to make it better.”
Henry said the board would definitely talk it over. “We do appreciate the work you’re doing,” he said. “A lot of people benefit from it.”
The board also:
- Introduced the new city marshal, Greg Northrup of Frankclay
- Discussed the ongoing process of moving city court to the county, as many other municipalities have done to cut costs.
- Discussed the importance of maintaining the city equipment, particularly the trucks and zero-turn lawnmower.
- Heard a mobile home/tiny house request, which will be tabled until the next meeting pending Brooks' review of the property and the associated sewer and water hookups needed.
- Approved a bid for two backhoe tires at $294 each from R&K Tire in Mineral Point.
- Heard a citizen concerned about the conditions of the dog pound, which Henry said would be seen to immediately.
- Set the next meeting for 6 p.m. Oct. 26, at Leadwood City Hall.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
