Leadwood board answers water questions

Howard pointed out Tim Robbs of Taylor Engineering was supposed to have talked at the board meeting that evening, but couldn’t make it.

“Is he the middle person, between the city and the USDA?” Harrison asked. Howard confirmed it. Harrison asked who he reported to in the city. The board confirmed it was all of them.

“We had to get an engineer, to get a loan, to get a grant,” Howard said. “It’s complicated.”

Harrison, who is on the faculty of Missouri Baptist University, said she’s worked with enough grants to know “there’s nothing easy about them.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Howard explained a bit more. The presence of radionuclides in the water brought DNR down on the city, which is what compelled them to pursue the grants and loans to fix the water system in the first place. In the meantime, the city has figured out another way to deal with the radionuclide problem, but the infrastructure of the water system still needs to be addressed — residents complain of brown, smelly water, often caused by rust in the pipes. Residents down hills and dead-end streets, or residents who don’t use enough water to keep the lines flushed, often bear the brunt of it.