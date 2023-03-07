The Leadwood Board of Aldermen met recently and heard updates about the city's water system, including the results of EPA testing, pump replacements and filter maintenance.

Leadwood Water & Sewer Supervisor Kevin Brooks spoke to the board about recent test results received from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

"DNR contacted me back in July, I believe it was, about some tests the EPA was going to be doing," he explained. "I did the tests, I believe, in October and sent the test kit in, and we got the results back on it."

Brooks said the tests were for detecting per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS). According to the EPA, the two compounds are classified within a large family of chemicals in use since the 1950s to make a wide variety of stain-resistant, water-resistant, and non-stick consumer products. PFOS and PFAS have been known to make their way into tap water systems, so the EPA recommends testing for the chemicals, which can be hazardous to humans in elevated concentrations.

The department supervisor said the test results were mostly good, with one figure showing a minimally elevated chemical. He noted that it was possible the number could be an inaccurate reading and may be tested again.

"There was one of the chemicals that we had a very, very slightly high result on, and they said they'd probably do another test later to see if that was just a false positive," said Brooks. "It wasn't bad at all."

Leadwood's water system is a groundwater source that serves about 1,247 area residents with about 437 service connections, according to DNR's 2023 Census of Missouri Public Water Systems.

During the meeting, Brooks updated the board about recent grinder pump replacements. The grinder pumps are used in the city's wastewater pumping stations to pump sewage from the stations to the treatment plant, grinding up solids as the wastewater heads to the plant.

"We were having a problem with our two-horse grinders," Brooks recalled. "There was a problem with them from the factory that we found out. We had some that had failed in the warranty period, and we got a warranty replacement on those."

Brooks also mentioned the labor-intensive work the city has been doing to locate a problem inside a water filter for the water tanks.

"We've been working on getting the filter emptied out, getting the sand out of it to try and find out what the internal problem with it was," Brooks said. "We have just been working on it; we don't have it completed yet."

Brooks said he would update the city's board of aldermen again at the next monthly meeting on March 27.