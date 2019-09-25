The Leadwood Board of Aldermen discussed a security system for the lobby at city hall, purchased a new truck for the police department, discussed several asphalt issues and uncovered two departments at odds with each other at its meeting Monday night.
A question arose as to which department should repair asphalt that was damaged in the course of repairs by the Water & Sewer Department.
“Is the Sewer and Water Department still going to fix what they dug up? Is that still going to happen?” asked Raymond Moore of the Street Department.
Alderman Charles Lewis replied, “Well, their manpower should help fix it, yeah.”
Alderman Bill Resinger asked Moore how many people were working in the Street Department. Moore replied two others besides himself.
Alderman Lewis observed, “Well, the holes was made by the water department.”
“Well, that don’t make no difference,” Resinger said.
“Well, I agree, they all need to help each other,” Lewis said.
Alderwoman Anna Woods asked Resinger for clarification.
“You mean, when the water department has a break and they go to tear it up to fix it — which, that’s fine (to tear it up to fix it) — but then you say you don’t see how come the water department shouldn’t help them fix it?” she asked Resinger.
“I don’t see it that way,” Resinger said, indicating he thought the Street Department should initiate repairing the damage. “If there’s nothing more going on around town, I can see (the Water and Sewer Department) helping out the Street Department, but we have a lot going on around town right now.”
Leadwood is currently working to address radionuclide issues with their water plant.
Lewis agreed the departments should help each other when possible, “but it’s got to be planned,” he said. “They can’t just say, ‘I’ve got a load of asphalt come help me now.’ It needs to be pre-planned.”
Resinger agreed with Lewis. “It’s got to be pre-scheduled. You schedule by the weather most of the time anyway,” he said, addressing Moore. “Can’t you get a calendar out and check the weather, when it’s good, get asphalt and say ‘I need some help.’”
Moore replied, “It’s a big deal between the Sewer and Water and Street Department.”
“It shouldn’t be,” Resinger said.
“But it is,” Moore said. “He don’t like me, I don’t like him and that’s all there is to it, Bill. I don’t say nothing bad to him, he don’t say nothing bad to me, it’s just a mutual agreement, we don’t speak.”
Resinger halted this portion of the public meeting.
“Well, we’re talking personnel now, so that’s not allowed,” he said. According to Missouri Sunshine Law, which governs transparency among Missouri’s publicly-funded entities, certain personnel issues may be kept from public record.
Asphalt and concrete took up a sizable portion of the rest of the meeting, as the board discussed asphalt for 209 9th St., 10th Street and School Street, as well as fixing retaining walls at 405 South St. and 812 W. North St. They approved the asphalt projects, and tabled the retaining wall issues.
Moore announced the Street Department is ready for winter, having received 25 tons of salt which will be mixed with chat to provide extra traction when the roads turn icy.
He also asked about heating in his shop, since often, the crew needs to work on equipment during the winter months. Lewis said he remembered when the shop was the old firehouse, and keeping the shop at about 55 degrees cost about $500 a month about a decade ago. Alderman John Vickers asked about spray insulation. Lewis recommended pricing a heavy-duty portable heater, which he estimated would be about $400. The issue was tabled so that portable heaters could be considered.
The board approved $35,000 for a new pickup truck for the police department, a 2019 Ford F-150 from Auto Plaza of De Soto that will come with lights, sirens, grill bars and speakers. The dealer will install the radio system once it’s brought to them, Police Chief William Dickey said.
The aldermen voted to approve it, with Woods voting no. “I don’t even like him,” she said.
Mayor David Henry, at the beginning of the meeting, presented two security camera quotes from the city’s current vendor, ADT, and Alarm Security for audio and video surveillance in Leadwood City Hall’s lobby, where payments are collected. There are cameras in place, but no audio is recorded.
Alderman Lewis explained why he thought the audio component was imperative.
“I think the audio on the employees is important, if someone says the girls said something or done something, we can’t prove it,” he said. “If we have the audio, we can protect the employee and the customer. We gotta protect the girls as much as we gotta protect the citizens, especially if someone claims they didn’t get a receipt or something.”
Henry said ADT doesn’t provide audio recording with their surveillance cameras.
“ADT won’t do audio, it’s illegal in some states, legal in others, and rather than sending an audio camera to a non-audio state, they elected not to do it,” he said the ADT salesman informed him.
Henry said Alarm Security’s cost would be $2,799, with monthly monitoring of $52.99 per month. Additional cameras would be $500 each. The dome camera is equipped with a motion sensor and provides high-definition, day and night vision.
Lewis was concerned by the price. “I think we have to check our budget … I don’t want to say no to it, but I don’t think tonight’s the right night to decide on it. Let’s keep it on the agenda, because we need it, but tonight’s not the night.”
The board agreed to table the issue, but keep it on future agendas under “old business.”
The board also thanked St. Francois County Commissioner Patrick Mullins, who delivered the news that Leadwood could borrow the county’s bucket truck to trim trees in the city park. He said the three-day borrowing period was flexible, and a county employee would accompany the equipment to operate it.
The board also:
• Maloney, Wright and Robbins’ audit fee of $5,500 for the 2018-19 fiscal year, and heard about pricing for a single audit, which would be necessary once the city receives in excess of $750,000 of federal funding under a USDA grant to fix the city’s water system.
• Tabled an application for a tiny house at 226 3rd St. until it could be determined that it could feasibly locate their in accordance with utilities, ordinances, and other considerations.
• Discussed a citywide cleanup initiative.
• Discussed the best ways to ask citizens to avoid flushing certain items into the sewage systems, such as flushable wipes. “A lot of the packages says, ‘it’s flushable,’ but a soda can’s flushable if you can get it down the toilet, but that doesn’t mean you can do anything with it at the lift station. Those things are eating our grinders alive at the lift station,” said Kevin Brooks, Leadwood water supervisor.
• Discussed the importance of maintaining the dog pound, and touched on the general problems concerning Leadwood’s inordinate population of skunks.
The next meeting of the Leadwood Board of Aldermen is Oct. 28.
