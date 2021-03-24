Leadwood Board votes to keep city court in-house

The Leadwood Board of Aldermen on Monday night discussed whether or not to switch their city court operations over to county oversight, or keep the court in-house. They ultimately agreed to amend the ordinance pertaining to the issue to extend keeping city court in-house for another six months.
Court Clerk Kayla Botkin, said work is ongoing to tie up loose ends from the previous city court administration. She handed the board members a document outlining her efforts and reviewed the progress that had been made since Municipal Judge Jerrod Mahurin took over late last year.
“Court is pretty much on the paper in front of you, this is pretty much just what we came up with, what we received in December, January, February, March,” she said. “We had to cancel all warrants due to files missing and then there were two full boxes of tickets of, well we have no idea what they are, if they’ve been to court or anything.”
Alderman John Vickers asked if people were still calling in about “certain stuff and you still can’t find it?”
Botkin replied they don’t call, they come into court and the court is sometimes lacking appropriate documentation, the disposition wasn’t documented so the city court is unaware of the status of the case.
“We had five who went to county, bonded out and they left the county,” she said. “We’ve done what we can to sort things out. I just want to get everything in order as it needs to be.”
Leadwood, in the past year, has seen a lot of turnover amid its city court and police department. Botkin indicated the new players in the court and police department all seem committed to straightening out any misunderstandings and tying up any loose ends.
Police Chief Greg Northrup said he was informally advised by a local attorney that the city should keep the court in-house so they would have a better chance to speak with the prosecutor and possibly have the charges amended pending discovery, or hearing the evidence presented. It would open the option for plea bargain deals or amending fines, for instance.
“They might not do that on the county level,” he said. “They’ll process all the warrants, they’ll send them down. We’ll still have to have a prosecuting attorney, because he’ll still need to have the tickets to send up. In cases that need to be followed up, they’ll follow up.”
Alderman Charlie Lewis said he wasn’t interested in “turning loose of it just yet.”
Northrup indicated he agreed.
“It’s 100 percent from where it was,” he said. “At one point, I called the highway patrol and said, ‘Give me some guidance, it’s a mess,’ and they basically said, ‘Draw a line, start with you and move forward, you’re responsible for what you’ve done, don’t worry about anything else’….”
"...Just fix the mistakes of the previous court (administration),” Lewis finished.
Botkin said the new judge is doing a good job of working with those who come before him to help work out payment solutions for tickets and fines.
Northrup agreed, and noted there was no deadline by which aldermen had to make a decision on whether to keep the court in-house or switch oversight over to St. Francois County government.
“For what we’ve done since we got the new judge and prosecutor, everyone’s been paying, because he doesn’t say, ‘oh, come back and pay it next month,’ he says, ‘here’s what we’re going to do, how much can you pay tonight?’,” Botkin said.
The board agreed, with the improvements being made, to keep the city court in-house for another six months.
At the beginning of the meeting, Northrup reported that, since March 1, there were 67 calls for service, 46 traffic stops, seven reports and they’ve issued 33 citations. He said an officer is also working to fulfill a grant they got through Missouri Department of Transportation promoting seatbelt use awareness.
The board also:
- Approved business licenses for Ralph’s Auto Repair, Boyer Funeral Home and Pettus Electric.
- Agreed to send the city dump truck to Carlyon's Auto Repair for fixing.
- Approved spending about $2,000 for an electric drive motor for the clarifier, for the water department.
- Discussed weekend schedules for the street department.
- An Easter egg hunt is being organized from 10 a.m. to noon, April 3, at the city park. More details will be forthcoming in the Daily Journal.
