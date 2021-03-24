Leadwood Board votes to keep city court in-house

The Leadwood Board of Aldermen on Monday night discussed whether or not to switch their city court operations over to county oversight, or keep the court in-house. They ultimately agreed to amend the ordinance pertaining to the issue to extend keeping city court in-house for another six months.

Court Clerk Kayla Botkin, said work is ongoing to tie up loose ends from the previous city court administration. She handed the board members a document outlining her efforts and reviewed the progress that had been made since Municipal Judge Jerrod Mahurin took over late last year.

“Court is pretty much on the paper in front of you, this is pretty much just what we came up with, what we received in December, January, February, March,” she said. “We had to cancel all warrants due to files missing and then there were two full boxes of tickets of, well we have no idea what they are, if they’ve been to court or anything.”

Alderman John Vickers asked if people were still calling in about “certain stuff and you still can’t find it?”

Botkin replied they don’t call, they come into court and the court is sometimes lacking appropriate documentation, the disposition wasn’t documented so the city court is unaware of the status of the case.