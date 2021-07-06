Leadwood board welcomes back Vickers

Turning to the business of the city, the board decided to table an ordinance that would address citizens who were bringing water into their own residences rather than paying for city water. Discussion revolved around residents who might pay for sewer services, but don’t pay for water on tap. A list is being compiled of houses that have the water shut off, whether they’re empty or lived in. There was speculation as to how toilets were getting flushed, whether the water that was brought in was being poured into the back of the tank in order to get a proper flush, which would then require sewage and treatment services.

The board also discussed the number of empty houses in Leadwood. Mayor Ed Austin said he was contacted by the Veterans Home Administration, which would like to purchase empty homes in Leadwood, to tear them down and put in tiny houses for veterans.

“I'm just throwing that out there, they said they would do all the work and everything,” he said. “The only thing the community would have to do is make sure there was a counselor within X amount of miles.

"They'd have to have someone to talk to, you know, about their drug problems or PTSD or whatever the case may be. We would have to provide that as a free thing.”