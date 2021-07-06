Leadwood board welcomes back Vickers

The Leadwood Board of Aldermen met last week at city hall to discuss a variety of issues on a lengthy agenda, but first acknowledged a familiar face on the board of aldermen.
City Clerk Kendra Boyer explained that the water clerk left, and Cindy Davis, who was elected in April in her run-off against incumbent John Vickers, is taking that position.
Davis resigned her elected position on the board, and aldermen Charlie Lewis and Randy Wood voted by phone on June 23 to reinstate Vickers, with only Alderwoman Anna Woods dissenting. Vickers was sworn in shortly afterward.
The board heard a couple of formal presentations from the public.
Betty McIntyre of West County Community Hope Center gave a detailed account of the many things the center is accomplishing, including support groups for single moms, those seeking to take their HiSET test, formerly the GED test, those who are grieving yet seeking joy, and those who are recovering from addiction. The Hope Center is located two spots down the street from city hall.
Denny Bouse is chairman of the board for Our American Hero, which raises money for West County student scholarships, and he asked the board to consider becoming a Purple Heart Community. He offered to take care of most of the actions needed — obtaining a placard for the city, covering any costs and moving the paperwork along — he just wanted to get their consent. The board unanimously agreed to provide their approval.
Turning to the business of the city, the board decided to table an ordinance that would address citizens who were bringing water into their own residences rather than paying for city water. Discussion revolved around residents who might pay for sewer services, but don’t pay for water on tap. A list is being compiled of houses that have the water shut off, whether they’re empty or lived in. There was speculation as to how toilets were getting flushed, whether the water that was brought in was being poured into the back of the tank in order to get a proper flush, which would then require sewage and treatment services.
The board also discussed the number of empty houses in Leadwood. Mayor Ed Austin said he was contacted by the Veterans Home Administration, which would like to purchase empty homes in Leadwood, to tear them down and put in tiny houses for veterans.
“I'm just throwing that out there, they said they would do all the work and everything,” he said. “The only thing the community would have to do is make sure there was a counselor within X amount of miles.
"They'd have to have someone to talk to, you know, about their drug problems or PTSD or whatever the case may be. We would have to provide that as a free thing.”
McIntyre, of West County Community Hope Center, told the board the center works with Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health, who provides counseling to Hope Center clients once a week. She said the Hope Center also partners with Great Mines Health Center, which offers health services to underserved areas. A couple of aldermen expressed interest in finding out more about what was involved.
Residents with high grass might soon be receiving citations or letters. The board is encouraging the police department to issue warnings and tickets if grass levels are out of compliance with ordinance.
In terms of ordinance enforcement, the board members were told that, if the city court is dispensed with and moved to the county, Boyer has been told that the county will preside over cases involving those who defy city ordinances.
The money collected from fines would come to the city. The board voted to move ahead with the process of doing away with city court and letting the St. Francois County Courthouse handle ordinance violations.
The aldermen also:
- Approved a vehicle policy that formalizes which city workers can take home city vehicles, especially when they’re on call at odd hours.
- Approved West County Project Graduation’s request to watch a movie in City Park on July 9.
- Discussed city signage and recommended Street Worker Richard Davis hunt for surplus or steeply discounted stop and speed limit signs through the county and other outlets.
- Approved Water Department Supervisor Kevin Brooks obtaining a few bids on a new mower. Brooks also reported the city’s water has achieved compliance in terms of allowable radionuclide levels for more than 15 months.
- Authorized the purchase of two loads of asphalt to repair potholes.
- Approved a business license for Stricklin Waste.
- Set the next meeting for July 26 at 6 p.m.
