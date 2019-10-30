Leadwood’s water issues continue to wash over their city meetings, as city members heard public feedback on the intent to file an application for assistance from USDA, and general water troubles.
Resident Ed Austin asked the aldermen why new owners of houses had to pay past-due water bills from previous owners before water could be turned on. His son, he said, is currently working on a lease-to-own housing plan, and was surprised by a past-due, $380 water bill on the residence. His son wants to take over a former lessor’s contract and buy the home himself on the lease-payment plan, but he doesn’t want to pay for the former lessor’s water bill. He wasn’t sure why it would have to be paid before water could be turned on.
Alderman Charles Lewis explained the burden to pay outstanding water bills is on the current owner, not on the person purchasing it.
“Now if the current owner is pushing it off on them, there’s nothing we can do about that. But the obligation (to pay the outstanding water bill) is on the current owner,” he said. “It’s obligated to the mortgage company, so he either needs to negotiate with them and have them pay it, or he needs to pay it himself.”
The board of aldermen as a whole warned Austin that many in the city have had bad experiences with lease-to-own mortgage companies who encourage lessors to invest in their properties, but if a payment is late or can’t be made, the person is kicked out immediately and the place sold to another person.
Lewis further explained that conditions under which the city secured a USDA grant to improve the water system would not permit gradual repayments of the outstanding water bill.
“We have to protect the assets of the city. To be honest, if I thought USDA wouldn’t flip, it wouldn’t bother me to make up a payment plan. But I don’t know how we could protect ourselves by doing it,” Lewis said. “I would strongly suggest (Austin’s son) look into other options. A lot of people have lost a lot of money in deals like this, and it’s always people who can’t afford to do anything different.
“They’re predators. They prey on people who can’t afford to do anything but get into a lease-to-own situation, and if they miss a payment, the company has no problem filing the legal paperwork it takes to get the house back,” Lewis said. He added that traditional banks and abstract companies usually do due diligence to make sure a residence is handed over without outstanding debt or liens attached to it.
Austin said he was planning to try to steer his son away from the deal, and although he was still bothered by the lack of fairness to would-be homeowners in Leadwood, he understood and thanked the board for their time.
Mayor David Henry tabled the discussion on the new security system for the lobby of city hall. He’s hoping to share a quote from Guardian Security Systems in Fredericktown at the next meeting.
Heat for the Street Department Shop was also tabled, for lack of a price someone was supposed to get for a Torpedo or Salamander.
A lease-payment approval to buy a new police truck was almost scuttled, with two council members disagreeing with the items listed to be purchased using the $50,000 lease-purchase agreement. The terms of the government-backed 4.2% loan required at least $50,000 be spent, and the police vehicle and a long-talked-about, zero-turn lawnmower didn’t meet the minimum. The security system and lights for the walking path in Leadwood City Park were added to meet the minimum amount.
“I’d like to say something on that loan deal,” Alderman Bill Resinger said. “On that zero-turn, I think we need to take that $13,000 and get a bid on putting a blacktop overlay between Highway 8 and Caviness Drive. I think it would be more beneficial than a zero-turn.”
Alderwoman Anna Woods agreed with Resinger.
Alderman John Vickers said he could see their point, “but I don’t think the bank can do that for you. They can’t include blacktop in the loan.”
Woods said, “Well, we just don’t need a zero-turn, let’s just put it that way.”
Lewis disagreed.
“I think we do need a zero-turn, we’ve been talking about it for three years, the time it would save to mow would pay for it in the long run,” he said.
Woods said the city workers wouldn’t take care of it.
“They do not take care of the stuff that they have. They should move stuff inside the buildings rather than let the sit outside getting rusty during the winter months, so I think we should just say no,” she said. “If they start taking care of what they have, I say we give them a zero-turn, but until that time, I say no.”
After a bit of back-and-forth, the mayor called for a vote. Vickers motioned to proceed with the loan. Lewis seconded. The two aldermen voted in favor, with Resinger and Woods voting against. Mayor Henry broke the tie with his yes vote.
The board of aldermen voted to accept the minutes of the last meeting, with Woods voting against it.
Woods proposed the idea of “bringing Christmas back to Leadwood” next year, and said she and her friends would like to work on organizing a fall fundraiser to pay for a holiday extravaganza in Leadwood City Park next year. Taking a cue from Park Hills’ recent Cruise for a Cause, the aldermen discussed the possibilities of putting on a car show and burnout event from 6-9 p.m. in September.
“I’m thinking a car show, they’ll come if there’s a big prize, and the cruising with the burnouts, I think they’ll have them, because Park Hills ... screwed it up,” Woods said.
A citizen agreed from the audience, adding there were 300 cars and only one lane and section of roadway for burnouts.
Lewis said he remembered putting on a car cruise fundraiser for the Moyers family.
“When we did the one for Moyers, those people come out on Burks street, they went back around Caviness, came back out to the park,” he said. “Had we realized how popular those burnouts were going to be we would’ve been standing there saying, if you wanna do it, put some money in the Moyers’ funds and we would’ve raised a lot more money for them.
“I never believed that many people with fancy cars, and those high-dollar tires, would wanna burn ‘em off of ‘em. We could’ve raised a whole lot more money for the Moyerses, if we’d have known.”
The board encouraged Woods and her friends to proceed with the plans.
In other business, the board:
• Discussed how water improvements might affect future paving projects.
• Approved a new, $2,600 pump for the sewer truck which is mounted on the trunk to suck out the bottom of the lift stations.
• Discussed a rumor of a mountain lion sighting and possible sounds from a mountain lion.
• Thanked the county commission and Patrick Mullins for making county resources available for trimming and chopping down various trees in city park.
• Unanimously approved monthly bills.
The next Leadwood Board of Aldermen meeting will be Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.
