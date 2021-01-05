Leadwood discusses court, streets

The Leadwood Board of Aldermen met last week, approving city business licenses, hashing it out on mowing and street maintenance, and hearing a public comment about speed limits and tickets.

A man who identified himself as Rusty Parker complained about the lack of clear speed limits posted in the area where he said he received a ticket from Leadwood police for driving 34 mph in a 20 mph zone about three months ago.

He claimed the city’s municipal prosecutor at the time, Jerrod Mahurin, who was promoted to city court judge earlier last month, was ill-informed regarding the legality of radar detectors in the state of Missouri and treated him inhospitably during proceedings. Parker said he has since paid off the $225 speeding ticket, but wanted to inform the board about Mahurin’s treatment of him and what Parker believed to be a mistaken assertion that radar detectors were illegal in the state of Missouri. Radar detectors are legal for non-commercial use in Missouri.