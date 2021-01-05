Leadwood discusses court, streets

The Leadwood Board of Aldermen met last week, approving city business licenses, hashing it out on mowing and street maintenance, and hearing a public comment about speed limits and tickets.
A man who identified himself as Rusty Parker complained about the lack of clear speed limits posted in the area where he said he received a ticket from Leadwood police for driving 34 mph in a 20 mph zone about three months ago.
He claimed the city’s municipal prosecutor at the time, Jerrod Mahurin, who was promoted to city court judge earlier last month, was ill-informed regarding the legality of radar detectors in the state of Missouri and treated him inhospitably during proceedings. Parker said he has since paid off the $225 speeding ticket, but wanted to inform the board about Mahurin’s treatment of him and what Parker believed to be a mistaken assertion that radar detectors were illegal in the state of Missouri. Radar detectors are legal for non-commercial use in Missouri.
A disagreement occurred between Alderman Charlie Lewis and a couple of members of the Street Department about mowing along a section of Hoffman Street. Lewis said he rode around town with Street Supervisor Bill Byers to discuss certain portions of the city he thought needed attention. Street worker Richard Davis disagreed that the grass had grown too high in certain sections, with his colleague Randy Barton in agreement. Both also acknowledged that they had been extremely busy with street work and installing Christmas lights in the city park in advance of the community “meet Santa” event that took place recently.
There was a question of whether certain land was privately owned or owned by the city. Lewis acknowledged consistently wet weather had made mowing difficult earlier in the season. Talk switched to the upcoming wintry weather scheduled, and Davis assured the board that cinders and salt had been scheduled into the workload.
The board approved a variety of business licenses for the upcoming year, including: Professor Gary’s Sweet Treats, Dalton Home Improvement, Torrez Sanitation, Woody’s Saloon, Mary’s Hairstyle and Tanning, Dollar General, JR’s Auction and Resale, Kammermann’s, Happy Times Daycare, Republic Services, U Store It, Roy’s Car Wash, Roy’s Convenience Store.
Police Chief Greg Northrup said work on the updated evidence room is slow, but coming along thanks to free countertops someone received from Hoods. He reported no animals are in the pound. Northrup said citizens have been wonderful about taking in stray animals temporarily until they can be taken to a shelter in St. Louis. The Leadwood Pound is not heated and the animals would be exposed to the elements. He added that the “meet Santa” event they organized in the park went well.
