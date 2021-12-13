Leadwood discusses struggles, putting tax on April ballot

The Leadwood Board of Aldermen met last week and discussed matters pertaining to water, businesses around town, and the possibility of putting a 1% sales tax on the April 5 ballot to raise money for the police department.

According to the meeting’s minutes, a citizen voiced her support of the tax which would help Leadwood retain police personnel. The small city has seen a revolving door of police chiefs during the past three years, and the pay is not competitive even with the smaller towns in the surrounding areas.

Currently, there are only two full-time employees in the police department, Chief Jason Jarvis and Officer Emily Portell.

The minutes indicate there was a brief disagreement between Alderman Charlie Lewis and Water Department Supervisor Kevin Brooks, who also has a two-man department that serves the city’s water and sewer needs.

Brooks expressed concern that perhaps, given the small resources of Leadwood city government, the purchase of police uniforms and badges could have waited. Lewis said he thought the same could be said of Brooks’ department, referring to a grinder pump that was requested months ago and that had not yet been installed.

Lewis acknowledged that pay needs to be increased in all the city departments, but said the water and sewer department seemed to be doing pretty well at this time, in his opinion.

In phone interviews with both men Wednesday morning, Lewis said he was making a point that all departments need more money than the city has, and accusations could be leveled at any department as to how its money is spent. He said he thought part of recruiting and retaining police officers would be easier if they had official badges and uniforms.

He acknowledged that Brooks had been down an employee recently so the supervisor might not have had the time or manpower to install it.

Brooks said he did ask for a new grinder pump, but then found installing it would require additional steps he hasn’t had the time to complete.

“Now as it turns out, I have to dig part of the plumbing around that station up and replace them in order to put (the grinder pump) in,” he said. “And I've never got the chance to get it done. Oftentimes, I've had to work this department by myself because we had trouble keeping employees and I just have not gotten it done.”

Brooks acknowledged that, when a small town like Leadwood has little revenue and a lot of expensive, necessary departments to maintain, it’s difficult not to have concerns when city money is spent.

City Clerk Kendra Boyer, who took the minutes of the meeting, disagreed with Lewis that sign-on bonuses for the police department needed to happen. She said it was unfair to all the other city employees who are underpaid, and stressed that the city’s money is extremely tight right now.

Alderman Randy Howard said the town is just barely hanging on, due to the high cost of living.

No vote was taken to put the initiative on the ballot, but it was reported the four aldermen and Mayor Ed Austin expressed support for doing so.

Brooks gave an update on how the water and sewer issues around town were proceeding. He said an engineer hired by the city’s insurance company visited the well house to look at the well and pop-off valve and photographed everything for a report to the insurance company. Brooks is waiting to hear word.

He said a sewer panel that had shorted earlier this year could not yet be repaired, since the wrong parts were sent. The right part has been reordered and will arrive soon. Another repair that will have to be made is on private property, where a house fire had broken out a few days ago. The meeting minutes indicate Brooks said that property will need a new water meter, cap and line installed if it’s sold to new owners. From all the water leaks and repairs, the streets are in bad repair, and Lewis proposed buying a new load of asphalt, which his fellow aldermen approved.

The yearly fee the city pays to the state for water, the primacy fee, will increase from $3.24 to $5.28, which the board approved. The pound fee for dogs is increasing from $10 to $25 and the daily charge for dogs will increase from $2 to $5. The board declined to entertain the possibility of buying a new animal control truck.

In other Leadwood news:

Two seats on the board will be up for election in April. They’re currently held by Randy Howard and Aaron Penberthy. Filing began Tuesday, and will be taken at the city hall during normal business hours until Dec. 28.

The board approved a bid from Barton’s Auto Salvage for a manlift.

The city granted a business license for the new owners of Roy’s Store, the gas station and convenience store in town across the street from Dollar General.

Weed-eater bids were tabled after Lewis requested two more bids.

The next Leadwood Board of Alderman meeting will be 6 p.m., Dec. 27.

