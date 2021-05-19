Leadwood gets offer for help

“Equipment Pro, where we get our grinders from, Bill called me last Friday and said ‘Just to give you a heads up, all of our suppliers have told us everything’s going to go up astronomically, immediately,’” Brooks recounted. “He said within the next week, quotes will be good for only 24 hours, instead of 30 or 60 days.

“We’ve been having a lot of trouble with the transfer pipe from the observation hitch to the clarifier, we’ve been pulling wads of stuff out of there like you wouldn’t believe,” he said. “Every so often we have to get it all cleaned out with an auger. It’s not the end of the world, it’s just aggravation. There’s a six-inch pipe that moves the liquid from one place in the plant to the other, it goes underneath the clarifier, comes back up in the center of the clarifier, that’s a six inch pipe and we ran an auger through that 10-15 times in the last 10 days, and every time, we pull out a wad that looks like yarn, is what it looks like, it gets all wrapped up in the grinders. It’s a mess.”