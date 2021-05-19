Leadwood gets offer for help

T.R. Dudley, a resource and development specialist with Great Mines Health Center (GMHC), made an offer of grant-writing assistance to the Leadwood Board of Aldermen during their meeting Monday.
Dudley, who started the federally-funded, non-profit health center, invited the board to avail themselves of his services as a “community champion” who could help them find grant money for initiatives and projects they might like to pursue.
Dudley was Potosi mayor for 14 years, for three years he was in economic development for the industrial development authority of Potosi and Washington County, and he has also been a community resource specialist for Washington County Community Partnership. Dudley said he founded GMHC about 20 years ago, and it’s been “phenomenal” in helping lower-income people deal with health issues. Dudley said in addition to having an office in Potosi, GMHC has a presence in Farmington and offers services in connection with West County School District.
Dudley explained GMHC recently got a grant through the Delta Regional Authority, which, according to its website, “works to improve regional economic opportunity by helping to create jobs, build communities, and improve the lives of the 10 million people who reside in the 252 counties and parishes of the eight-state Delta region” along the Mississippi River, plus Alabama.
“Each year, 10 organizations, mostly hospitals but some federally-qualified health centers (FQHCs, like GMHC) get this grant, and part of what it does is hire what is my position, community champion, who tries to improve healthcare in the counties we serve and increase access to telemedicine,” Dudley told the board. “There’s a component that helps with socioeconomic factors. That’s why I’m here tonight, it helps cities in the service area that are struggling, if you will.”
Dudley said he’d recently had the opportunity to help Mineral Point, which he said lost their last convenience store about eight years ago, and they have had serious sewer and bridge issues. He said his tenure as Potosi mayor gave him the experience needed to help advise and find funding for Mineral Point’s projects.
“When I was mayor of Potosi, I got millions of dollars in funding for Potosi, and about $14 million of it was for infrastructure — water, sewer, natural gas, which is getting ready to begin not long from now,” Dudley said. “I’ve had a great connection with our regional planning commission, and I’ve learned how to find funding not just for my own community but others.
“This job allows me to come and actually help to be a resource for Mineral Point, and you guys, if you would want that. I’d look out for grants for you, you could tell me the problems of your city, and we could see if I could find funding for it, write grants, attend meetings like the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission in Perryville.”
Dudley said the owner of a convenience store chain recently agreed to locate one of his properties there, “which will be a godsend for them.” He said they’re applying for Delta Regional Authority grants to extend utilities to the property, in addition to paving some sections of road.
“I’ve always had a special place in my heart for Mineral Point and Leadwood. And it wouldn’t be for pay, if you’d like to meet sometime and talk about the possibilities,” he said.
Dudley asked the board if Leadwood had a city sales tax.
“It’s very small,” said City Clerk Kendra Boyer.
Alderman Charlie Lewis agreed. “We’ve been talking about doing something on the sales tax for the police department, but with not much business, we might not get a lot,” he said. “But at least it would be something.”
Alderman Randy Howard added that they have been talking to the city attorney about the process of possibly increasing the tax.
Dudley said he’s been talking to Mineral Point about the sales tax process, and said Potosi was successful in recent tax issues, too.
“I feel for little cities like yours that struggle,” Dudley said, “and not to say the city of Potosi didn’t struggle, but being able to find these resources and benefit these little cities is what turns them around. We could have a work session to discuss the needs of your town and how help could be found.”
All board members agreed that would be welcome and a time to meet would be arranged as soon as possible.
In other matters, Leadwood Water Supervisor Kevin Brooks said preliminary estimates on the cost of park bathroom and lift station projects would be about $10,000, and acknowledged the prices of building materials are skyrocketing.
“Equipment Pro, where we get our grinders from, Bill called me last Friday and said ‘Just to give you a heads up, all of our suppliers have told us everything’s going to go up astronomically, immediately,’” Brooks recounted. “He said within the next week, quotes will be good for only 24 hours, instead of 30 or 60 days.
"He asked them, ‘How can I bid a job?’ They said, ‘That’s not our problem.’”
Brooks gave an example of a particular piece of stainless steel pipe that was once $700 and is now $1,200.
Leadwood’s ongoing water and sewer challenges have kept Brooks busy, he indicated at a later point in the meeting.
“We’ve been having a lot of trouble with the transfer pipe from the observation hitch to the clarifier, we’ve been pulling wads of stuff out of there like you wouldn’t believe,” he said. “Every so often we have to get it all cleaned out with an auger. It’s not the end of the world, it’s just aggravation. There’s a six-inch pipe that moves the liquid from one place in the plant to the other, it goes underneath the clarifier, comes back up in the center of the clarifier, that’s a six inch pipe and we ran an auger through that 10-15 times in the last 10 days, and every time, we pull out a wad that looks like yarn, is what it looks like, it gets all wrapped up in the grinders. It’s a mess.”
Although financial challenges continue for the small town, about half of the $214,000 of CARES Act money is expected to be deposited this week, according to Boyer.
In other news, the new police chief, John Spradling, will make a recommendation at next month’s board meeting regarding speed limit signs that don’t match the ordinance that governs them. Spradling has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement for the North County Police Cooperative, and in De Soto and Jefferson County.
Leadwood Police Sgt. Emily Portell said they’ve been issuing tickets for drivers exceeding the 20 mph speed limit signs on West Street and Third Street to the city limits, but the ordinance is for 30 mph. Conversation turned to a couple of identified vehicles and drivers who regularly flout the speed limit through town, kids who play in the street, students who walk home from school.
“In the afternoon, (drivers) are flying,” observed one citizen.
Spradling offered to monitor traffic, drive the routes himself, and bring a recommendation back to next month’s council meeting as to whether to change the sign to 30 mph — which many agreed seemed too fast — or change the ordinance to 20 mph. In the meantime, it was suggested the police department give only warnings instead of tickets.
The city dog pound will be looked after by Spradling and new officer Andrew Lewis.
The council discussed the efficacy of mailing out water-disconnect notices versus hanging notices on people’s doors. It was decided they would return to the old way of hanging notices, to save on postage.
“It’s been my experience, if you mail somebody something from the Leadwood water department, they don’t even open it, it goes right in the trash,” Brooks said, after sharing his experiences of hanging notices on doors. “You could put $100 bills in there and they’d never get ’em. I think it helps that we put the notice out, we could shut the water off without notice, but I think it helps.
"Some people, believe it or not, might accidentally forget to pay and they appreciate the reminder. I think it’s the right thing to do and it doesn’t take that much time. I think we collected better when we put out the notices.”
Alderwoman Anna Woods observed, “Park Hills, they don’t call around if they don’t get paid, they just shut it off. To me, if they can’t pay it, make some sort of arrangement. I pay my bills, sometimes it’s tough, but I find a way.”
The council agreed Brooks would hang notices on doors. He said it only takes two or three hours.
Lastly, Mayor Ed Austin said he had one more complaint that was brought to his attention.
“City officials, city members, city workers, however you want to say it, on Facebook or TikTok while they’re on the clock, posting videos, smarting off, comments, it doesn’t need to be done while we’re on the clock,” he said.
“It doesn’t need to be done, period,” Woods said.
“Well, when it’s in your own home, it’s your own business, but when you’re on the clock, you’re on the clock,” Austin said. “Lunchtime, it’s one thing, but don’t do it in front of the building, don’t post the video all over of everyone’s buildings, it doesn’t need to be done while we’re on the clock. That’s just me.”
Several city workers assured the mayor they might use their phones in the course of doing city business, but they don’t have time to look at Facebook. One city worker observed he doesn’t have Facebook on his phone for that reason.
“I’m just saying we don’t need to fall in with any people who are trying to start problems on Facebook and everything, we don’t need to fall into that category when we’re on the clock,” Austin said. “If you’re a city official or a city worker, whatever, keep it to a minimum.
"If they’re bad-mouthing the mayor or the water department or whatever, say, just go talk to them. Don’t need to get into a big paragraph or anything. Not on the clock.”
