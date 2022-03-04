Leadwood hears complaints about water, sewer

The Leadwood Board of Alderman’s monthly meeting often includes discussion of the city’s ongoing water and sewer woes, but Monday night’s discussion also delved into beefs from the audience concerning the condition of the town’s streets and angry exchanges about social media fights.

The disagreement began after the aldermen agreed to raise the city’s monthly water bills to residents by $3.03.

One audience member, who didn’t identify herself, asked, “So where exactly is all that money going? If we're not getting the (water and sewer) piping and … we've not done this and we've not done that?”

Alderman Charlie Lewis replied it’s all part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) loan and USDA grant requirements in order to pay back the $10 million bond loan needed to overhaul the city’s water and sewer system, a system that has some components almost a century old. Leadwood has been struggling for the better part of a decade to address the town's crumbling infrastructure.

Lewis reminded the audience a $10 million bond issue that was approved years ago likely would have made residents’ water bills even higher, “because the bonds have to be paid off,” but instead, the DNR loan was pursued along with a USDA grant to pay for roughly half the cost.

“The thing is, we still have to pay for all of it,” he said. “And we haven’t raised bills to go along with the cost of living, we probably should have raised it by $5 or $6 a month, but we didn’t want to do that. We think this is enough, we settled on $3.03.”

The audience member said even before the $3 increase, the price of Leadwood water and sewer services is higher than towns like Desloge and Park Hills, and she’s tired of having to pay for water to drink, as well as special shampoos for her family to accommodate the Leadwood water, which passed a DNR inspection in January.

Lewis said he drinks the water and bathes in it every day.

Another audience member, Robbie Maguire, pointed out that although there’s talk of bidding out the overhaul in the spring of 2023, it’s later than what was promised a couple years back. Lewis countered since he had been elected to the board a few years ago, the plan was always to bid it out in Spring 2023.

Maguire said not only have residents been waiting for the water and sewer system to get overhauled, residents have been waiting for major road repairs. Lewis and other aldermen agreed, it didn’t seem worthwhile to completely pave streets when they would have to be destroyed in the effort to lay new piping for water and sewer services, but there have been efforts made to patch accordingly, and the city is still negotiating with Doe Run Company’s Soil and Land Services company regarding putting money toward fixing West Street, since the lead remediation company’s heavy trucks and equipment have taken a toll.

Things became heated at one point when a couple of audience members began bringing up allegations made in a privately-run Facebook page about Leadwood, as well as disagreements that continued in a private messaging app. Maguire, who at one point was shouting loudly at the city clerk during a two-minute exchange, was asked to leave if he couldn’t control himself. Maguire began mocking the city clerk and interrupting other speakers, eventually getting up to leave the meeting midway.

During the rest of the meeting, the board of aldermen also:

Formally accepted the resignations of Ward 2 Alderman Randy Howard and Police Chief Jason Jarvis.

Approved the audit proposal covering three years.

Approved a business license for Torrez Sanitation, and agreed other trash companies operating around town should be checked for their business licenses. The companies Four Aces Trash Service and Woody and Sons Disposal LLC were mentioned.

Agreed to pay $738.90 to Pettus Automotive to fix the police department’s vehicle.

Approved giving Ameren an easement near the walking path along Birch Street near the City Park, in exchange for $5,600 which the aldermen agreed should be spent on the park.

Agreed to try and find someone to patch a ruptured filter, and if they’re unable, Water and Sewer Supervisor Kevin Brooks may try welding a patch. Someone asked if it was a job for stick or tig welding. Brooks answered, stick.

Heard from a citizen in the audience they were pleased with the work the Street Department and other city employees did to keep the streets as clear as they could during the late February round of ice and snow.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

