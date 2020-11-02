Leadwood hears update on water study

Leadwood Board of Aldermen members heard an update on Monday from Taylor Engineering’s Tim Robbs, senior project manager, regarding the water system overhaul that’s been years in the making. The city is working with the USDA and Missouri Department of Natural Resources, jumping through hoops for the grant money needed to bring better water to Leadwood citizens.
Robbs informed the board that progress was being made on the feasibility study intended to gauge whether buying water from nearby Park Hills would be cheaper than keeping their water operations entirely within the city of Leadwood.
He said, in discussing the options with Park Hills, he and that city’s officials have looked at sites for connections. He said in advance of possibly bringing Leadwood onto their city’s water supply and treatment, they’ve already installed valves in case that’s the direction Leadwood heads.
Although initially, Leadwood was thinking water lines might be located along Highway 8, Robbs said there was a recommendation to install the water lines underneath Ameren power lines which already have an easement in place. To that end, he has been in touch with Ameren to find out what it would take to follow 14,000 feet of power line easements, instead of 12,000 feet of roadway.
“Ameren is looking into it. Their easement is just for power line, if they let us use it, we’ll still probably have to go back to each individual property owner and get a water line easement,” Robbs said. “Ameren doesn’t own that, it’s just an easement. Same way, if we (go along Highway 8), we could probably use county right-of-way a lot.
“One of the questions I have, are what other utilities are along the road, we probably have fiber there, but what about gas, which side is it on. We’ll have to deal with those utilities. If we use the power line easement, we won’t have driveways to fix, we won’t have culverts to fix, we have all sorts of things to save money on.” He observed that it would likely cost roughly the same, using the highway or the powerline, since, even though the power line easement would be 2,000 feet longer, it would be easier to dig under a power line than along the road.
Robbs said he has also started on a water model, trying to set the elevations for the new tank to make sure water travels back and forth efficiently.
“So far, it looks like it’s going to work fine,” he said. “I’m deep into the investigative phase right now, on that section. (Presented a new map of water lines, and a small set of colored drawings.) The water line portion in town is about 95% done, I still have meters that we have to wait and see where we’re going with that. I don’t see any roadblocks, everyone’s working with us, Ameren, Park Hills, just takes time to crunch the numbers.”
Alderman Randy Howard asked when it would be likely to break ground for replacing water mains.
“It’s all going to be done as one project, I wish we could break it up and bid out these water lines, but they won’t let us do that,” Robbs said. “Bringing it all in….it’s reasonable to expect we should be close this time next year, once we get all the permits and approvals, to get on the street. Or if not, have it ready to go for when the weather breaks the next year.”
“Everyone’s dying to see something happen,” Howard said.
Robbs said he could understand that.
Howard observed optimum scenario would be to treat the water themselves instead of relying on Park Hills.
A citizen asked whether the Park Hills water came out of the old lead mines. Robbs said it did. The citizen asked where Leadwood’s water was from. Robbs explained that Leadwood’s water came from deep in the ground.
“They have a multimillion dollar plant that treats their water,” Robbs said. “It’s a different source. It’s called ‘groundwater under the influence of surface water’ when you’re talking about mine water, because surface water can get to it easier. Now the nice thing about it is, it’s radionuclide-free because it’s not coming from down deep in the granite like it is here.” He said mine water could be considered a step better than river water, which would be “totally under the influence of surface water.”
Anna Woods asked if the radionuclide levels in Leadwood’s water are currently at an acceptable level. The mayor assured her they were. “If we stay in compliance, we could possibly just use our water,” she said. She was told yes, but the plants would have to be converted in a different way to treat Leadwood water.
Robbs said he hoped the feasibility study would be finished before the end of the year. Mayor David Henry thanked him for the update.
In other actions, the board:
- Approved a business license for JR’s Auction and Retail.
- Approved buying another load of asphalt to address potholes before winter weather sets in.
- Approved buying a battery for the sewer truck.
- Approved tabling the idea of moving city court to the county until March, when it will be re-examined.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
