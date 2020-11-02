Leadwood hears update on water study

“One of the questions I have, are what other utilities are along the road, we probably have fiber there, but what about gas, which side is it on. We’ll have to deal with those utilities. If we use the power line easement, we won’t have driveways to fix, we won’t have culverts to fix, we have all sorts of things to save money on.” He observed that it would likely cost roughly the same, using the highway or the powerline, since, even though the power line easement would be 2,000 feet longer, it would be easier to dig under a power line than along the road.

Robbs said he has also started on a water model, trying to set the elevations for the new tank to make sure water travels back and forth efficiently.

“So far, it looks like it’s going to work fine,” he said. “I’m deep into the investigative phase right now, on that section. (Presented a new map of water lines, and a small set of colored drawings.) The water line portion in town is about 95% done, I still have meters that we have to wait and see where we’re going with that. I don’t see any roadblocks, everyone’s working with us, Ameren, Park Hills, just takes time to crunch the numbers.”

Alderman Randy Howard asked when it would be likely to break ground for replacing water mains.

