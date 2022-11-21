Leadwood lets go of their police chief

Leadwood has officially let go of their sixth police chief in two years.

Last week, Leadwood Mayor Ed Austin confirmed he suspended Police Chief Emily Portell on Nov. 9, adding that she was under internal investigation.

Austin called a Leadwood Board of Aldermen meeting for Thursday at 6 p.m., but moved it up to Wednesday evening, when the board unanimously voted to let Portell go. Further details on the reasons behind the firing are being withheld and are not subject to public information, under the limitations of transparency outlined in Missouri’s Sunshine Law.

Austin said last week, the town still has reserve officers and he’s spoken to St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock about adding deputy shifts to augment law enforcement coverage.

Portell served under three previous chiefs, having taken over the job from Jason Jarvis, who served the town for about four months.

Jarvis had taken over the job from John Spradling who had served since May 2021, after Greg Northrup left in April 2021.

Northrup had taken over the department from former chief William Dickey, who had been fired in September 2020 after being arrested on multiple felony charges including stealing a firearm, explosive weapon or ammonium nitrate, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and hindering prosecution of a felony. His case continues to make its way through the court system.

The police department is a frequent cause of complaint among citizens who attend and speak at the monthly board of aldermen meetings. It is not uncommon for residents to complain that not enough police coverage is provided, and in the next breath acknowledging the town lacks sufficient resources to fund and equip the kind of police coverage they have in mind.

Leadwood citizens, in April, passed a 1% sales tax initiative at the polls by 54%, with 30 “yes” votes and 26 “no” votes. The money is intended to boost the public safety budget.