Leadwood mayor resigns, citing health reasons

The Leadwood Board of Aldermen, during a short meeting on Monday night, reviewed election filings for April 6, discussed changes to the board and approved business licenses.

The board accepted the resignation of Mayor David Henry, who cited medical reasons for stepping down before completing his term. Alderwoman Anna Woods will take the helm in the interim until the April 6 election.

In discussing the current project to overhaul the water system, which involves a USDA loan and the Department of Natural Resources, Alderman Charlie Lewis asked if former mayor Henry had completed the fourth-quarter letter to accompany required paperwork.

City Clerk Kendra Boyer assured him the letter had been completed. Alderman Randy Howard let the board know he had been in touch with the engineering firm to let them know of the change in leadership.

Two candidates are vying in April for the mayoral position. Ed Austin has filed, so has Dennis Parks. Lewis of Ward 1 has re-filed and is unchallenged. John Vickers of Ward 2 has refiled, although he will be challenged by Cindy Davis.