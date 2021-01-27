Leadwood mayor resigns, citing health reasons

The Leadwood Board of Aldermen, during a short meeting on Monday night, reviewed election filings for April 6, discussed changes to the board and approved business licenses.
The board accepted the resignation of Mayor David Henry, who cited medical reasons for stepping down before completing his term. Alderwoman Anna Woods will take the helm in the interim until the April 6 election.
In discussing the current project to overhaul the water system, which involves a USDA loan and the Department of Natural Resources, Alderman Charlie Lewis asked if former mayor Henry had completed the fourth-quarter letter to accompany required paperwork.
City Clerk Kendra Boyer assured him the letter had been completed. Alderman Randy Howard let the board know he had been in touch with the engineering firm to let them know of the change in leadership.
Two candidates are vying in April for the mayoral position. Ed Austin has filed, so has Dennis Parks. Lewis of Ward 1 has re-filed and is unchallenged. John Vickers of Ward 2 has refiled, although he will be challenged by Cindy Davis.
The board of aldermen, absent Vickers and Henry, also approved a number of business licenses: McMullin General Merchandise, Redbox, Dollar General, Teaching Tots, H.E. Williams Termite and Pest Control, Bales Heating and Cooling and Waste Management of Missouri.
The annual operating budget of $800,000 was approved. A street employee asked if a couple of minor purchases could be made, and the board gave their permission.
Police Chief Greg Northrup was unable to attend the meeting, but had given Boyer the report that last month. The department answered 79 calls for service, made 91 traffic stops and issued 76 tickets or citations. A community service release form was also reviewed by the board.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.