Leadwood mulls over water, sewer, public safety needs

The Leadwood Board of Aldermen at their October meeting discussed hiring a sewer and water worker, a police officer, and mulled over the particulars of the tax for public safety that voters approved in April.

The city will be advertising soon for a water and sewer worker to assist Leadwood Water Supervisor Kevin Brooks, since the man who was on the job switched over to the street department. Later in the meeting, Brooks said he appreciated the replacement of the worker, but he really needed one more in the water and sewer department.

“If we’re hiring someone else for water and sewer, I want you all to consider hiring a second worker,” Brooks said. “Stuff is breaking faster than it can be fixed.”

The former lead-mining town has been struggling in earnest with crumbling infrastructure for the last two decades. A USDA loan and Community Development Block Grant are still making its way through the bureaucratic system, although city officials at September’s meeting indicated the overhaul of the city’s water and sewer system could begin in late spring. Citizens have voiced complaints

“I know I had brown water yesterday,” said Mayor Ed Austin.

“I’m sorry about that, we had another break yesterday,” Brooks said.

Citizens have often complained during board meetings of water that smelled sulfuric or were off-color. About two years ago, the Department of Natural Resources required Leadwood to make changes to rid the water of radionuclides, and the city has consistently had potable water since the changes were made.

Another hiring topic dealt with a reserve police officer who would like to be employed full-time to assist Leadwood Police Chief Emily Portell.

Austin said the officer approached him and said Bonne Terre was willing to hire him, but he lived in Leadwood, liked the town and wanted to stay — but would need $17 an hour.

Portell said, “In my opinion, I think if you guys would raise the pay a little bit, regardless of Leadwood’s reputation, we’re gonna get more officers.”

Austin asked how much of the police department budget had been spent. City Clerk Kendra Boyer replied it had spent about 58% of its budget, which renews in April, more than six months away.

“Have you received any of the sales tax money?” asked Alderman Charlie Lewis, referring to the 1% increase to the Leadwood sales tax, which voters approved in April to bolster public safety spending.

Boyer explained the tax started to be collected Oct. 1, and that the city wouldn’t see any increase to the public safety budget until November.

After some initial confusion as to whether the city received 1% or 2%, the breakdown was found to be, out of 8.35% tax collected on sales in Leadwood city limits, 4.23% is for the city, 1.63% is for the county, .5% is for the St. Francois Joint Communications Center, and Leadwood’s take of the revenue is 2%, half of which is meant for public safety.

Austin said the officer would like to have an answer by January. The board agreed to table the discussion for now.

Brooks announced two events organized for the city park this fall.

The Leadwood Community Betterment Association (LCBA) held a Halloween Trunk or Treat from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31, with candy, hot cocoa, apple cider and cookies.

Less than two weeks later, the LCBA is hosting a fall craft show from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 12 in the city park. More information for vendors and food sellers can be obtained by calling 573-330-6715 or 573-518-4874.

In other news, the Leadwood Board of Aldermen:

Approved spending $99 for winter Muck boots for the street department.

Approved getting an estimate to seal the cracks in the city hall parking lot before winter weather sets in.

Approved buying a mig welder so that Brooks can repair the pump truck’s back door. Brooks said replacing the door would cost about $15,000, which is more than the city originally spent on the entire truck.

Heard an update from Brooks about replacing malfunctioning grinders that are under warranty.

Tabled replacing a damaged city bench, which would cost about $750 to replace.

Tabled a decision on closing a Oak Street for a block party, as S&W Construction requested. Austin said the city would need to get approval in writing from the residents on the street, to make sure it was OK.

Explained that former alderwoman Anna Woods could not be appointed to replace the current vacancy on the board, since she did not live in the appropriate ward.