Leadwood mulls partnership on K9; sizes up potholes

On Monday, the Leadwood Board of Aldermen approved pursuing a partnership with Park Hills Police Department for a K9, discussed the progress of road repairs around the city, and heard about an SMTS route connecting Leadwood and Bismarck with Farmington.
Police Chief John Spradling received approval from the aldermen to pursue partnering with Park Hills Police Department in buying a dog to assist with search and rescue operations, as well as sniffing out narcotics. Alderman Charlie Lewis reminded the board that a police dog had been considered in the past, but the accompanying liability insurance rate had been prohibitive.
Spradling said the last dog had likely been a “bite” dog and the last thing he wanted, was the liability associated with a dog of aggression. He said the opportunity arose when part-time officer Andrew Lewis was given a full-blooded German shepherd that they later found had siblings who were police dogs.
If the Park Hills City Council approves the plan, the departments would be able to share the dog and also loan the dog out to other departments. Spradling said he planned to use money in the department’s training budget.
The board members also heard a presentation from West County Community Hope Center’s (WCCHC’s) Betty McIntyre, who asked the board if Southeast Missouri Transportation Services (SMTS) could use Leadwood City Hall as a pick-up point on its new route which begins Monday. The route will connect West County and Bismarck with points around Farmington, and be offered 8-9 a.m., noon-1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. McIntyre said it will be important that the route gets participation from citizens, or SMTS will have to abandon it.
The board agreed to offer city hall as an SMTS pick-up point, and Mayor Ed Austin further offered to personally provide monetary donations to WCCHC if any citizen truly needed the bus’ services, but lacked the $7 for the day pass. McIntyre indicated she appreciated that, and affirmed the non-profit was very careful in making sure those in true need would receive that assistance.
Lewis asked about one of the larger potholes in town.
“What about the pothole on the south end of Main Street? … The massive gully in the road,” he asked. “We’re going to have to do something about that. It could get bad enough to cause someone to veer off the road.”
Austin said it might have something to do with the number of heavy dump trucks from Soil and Land Services LLC running over the asphalt road. Soil and Land Services is a division of Doe Run Company that remediates lead tailings by testing residential yards, removing the top two feet, and replacing the lead-contaminated soil with new fill. He said Soil and Land perhaps could be contacted to see if they could help with the wear-and-tear on the town’s roads.
Aldermen also:
- Approved decreasing the speed limit from 30 mph to 20 mph on Main Street, from Third Street all the way to the city limits.
- Approved West County Project Graduation’s request to show another movie in the Leadwood City Park on Oct. 9. An earlier showing of “Shrek” this month was well-received.
- Approved ordinances setting the tax levy to the unchanged rate of .943 cents.
- Approved a business license for Leadwood Recreation Center, which will be operated by West County Community Fellowship Church.
- Approved an updated ordinance requiring the chief of police to have completed all POST certification.
- Approved buying new stop signs.
- Approved Water Supervisor Kevin Brooks’ request for a zero-turn mower to maintain water, sewer and lift stations at $3,099.
