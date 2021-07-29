Leadwood mulls partnership on K9; sizes up potholes

On Monday, the Leadwood Board of Aldermen approved pursuing a partnership with Park Hills Police Department for a K9, discussed the progress of road repairs around the city, and heard about an SMTS route connecting Leadwood and Bismarck with Farmington.

Police Chief John Spradling received approval from the aldermen to pursue partnering with Park Hills Police Department in buying a dog to assist with search and rescue operations, as well as sniffing out narcotics. Alderman Charlie Lewis reminded the board that a police dog had been considered in the past, but the accompanying liability insurance rate had been prohibitive.

Spradling said the last dog had likely been a “bite” dog and the last thing he wanted, was the liability associated with a dog of aggression. He said the opportunity arose when part-time officer Andrew Lewis was given a full-blooded German shepherd that they later found had siblings who were police dogs.

If the Park Hills City Council approves the plan, the departments would be able to share the dog and also loan the dog out to other departments. Spradling said he planned to use money in the department’s training budget.