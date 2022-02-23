Leadwood police chief resigns

Leadwood Police Chief Jason Jarvis has resigned. The resignation was effective on Monday.

“There are many reasons, some personal,” he said. “I hope to still be a reserve officer and a help to (Sgt. Emily Portell) if she needs it. But I have a lot going on right now.”

The exit comes on the heels of the resignation of Ward 1 Alderman Randy Howard, who left last Tuesday after less than two years on the Leadwood Board of Aldermen.

Jarvis had said last week he was also thinking about leaving his position. He said he had hoped to get his second-in-command, Portell, adequately trained to replace him, but he ran out of time.

“One of the things I'd hoped to get her training for is her CIT, Crisis Intervention Certification. There's been a real rise in mental health breakdowns among the people we see, with people self-medicating, addicts, those who are having a difficult time due to COVID,” he said last week. “That training helps law enforcement deal with very delicate, crisis situations that could spiral out of control if not handled appropriately. It takes a lot of time, it can't be hurried.”

He said on Friday, he imagined the board would strongly consider promoting her to chief, and he hopes to continue serving the town in a reserve officer capacity.

In addition to presiding over the Leadwood Police Department, Jarvis has a full-time job with the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs in Dittmer. He has decades of experience in law enforcement, including in Leadwood during the early years of his career, he said. He had taken over the position of chief from John Spradling in October.

Leadwood’s police department has seen a lot of turnover among its officers and chiefs over the last two years. Part of the reasons cited include lack of competitive departmental budgets, and lack of competitive salary.

Jarvis said he was glad to have instituted e-ticketing, cleaned up the police department and was looking forward to hopefully renovating the station quite a bit more than it had been updated in the last couple of years.

The aldermen have taken steps to remediate the low budget and salary woes by putting a 1% sales tax on the April election ballot. However, in the past, aldermen have also acknowledged that the town of less than 1,500 people also seems to have a modest sales tax base.

The board meets on Feb. 28 at the city hall on Bank Street.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.