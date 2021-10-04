Leadwood reviews mobile home petition

Leadwood Board of Aldermen decided Monday night (Sept. 27) to approve a resident’s request to put a mobile home on his parents’ property, pending survey work by Leadwood Water Supervisor Kevin Brooks.

Clayton Henderson petitioned the board to put a 2011 mobile home on the vacant lot of 411 South St., next to his parents’ house. Mayor Ed Davis observed the ordinance requires mobile homes 10 years old or less, but Alderman John Vickers pointed out that part has been waived before.

“We already got the house out, we’re working on the fill-in and putting in piers,” Henderson said. “I have to hook up all the electric and then the new underpinning will happen.”

After some back-and-forth regarding utilities, it was confirmed the prior house on that site had been hooked up to city water and sewer.

Alderman Charlie Lewis suggested approving Henderson’s request, contingent on having Brooks first survey the potential positioning of the trailer and its utilities and hearing the water supervisor’s feedback.

“The old house sat there abandoned, what, 20 years probably?” Lewis said.