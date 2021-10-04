Leadwood reviews mobile home petition

Leadwood Board of Aldermen decided Monday night (Sept. 27) to approve a resident’s request to put a mobile home on his parents’ property, pending survey work by Leadwood Water Supervisor Kevin Brooks.
Clayton Henderson petitioned the board to put a 2011 mobile home on the vacant lot of 411 South St., next to his parents’ house. Mayor Ed Davis observed the ordinance requires mobile homes 10 years old or less, but Alderman John Vickers pointed out that part has been waived before.
“We already got the house out, we’re working on the fill-in and putting in piers,” Henderson said. “I have to hook up all the electric and then the new underpinning will happen.”
After some back-and-forth regarding utilities, it was confirmed the prior house on that site had been hooked up to city water and sewer.
Alderman Charlie Lewis suggested approving Henderson’s request, contingent on having Brooks first survey the potential positioning of the trailer and its utilities and hearing the water supervisor’s feedback.
“The old house sat there abandoned, what, 20 years probably?” Lewis said.
“I was a kid and now I’m almost 30, I wasn’t even a teenager when they (the prior residents) moved out of that house,” Henderson said of the dwelling that was torn down to create the vacant lot.
Next, Davis said he talked with Ameren Missouri, which would like to replace a 30-foot electric “dead end” pole outside Leadwood City Hall with a 75-foot electric pole. Davis said the electric company needs a 13 feet by 60 feet easement, but he was assured it wouldn’t affect parking at city hall.
“We just can’t build on that easement,” Davis said.
The board approved giving Ameren the easement.
“Not much we can do anyway,” joked Alderman Randy Howard.
“Right, like we can tell everybody in town they can’t have power because we won’t let ’em put a new pole outside,” Lewis agreed.
The street department’s request to repair a pipe next to the street shed was declined by the board.
“We could dig that up and fix it, but when we put in a new system, they’re going to replace all that anyway,” Brooks said. “I’m told there are a bunch of clamps between that well and the treatment plant. I think we’re better off just treating it now, then covering it up.”
“We’re two years from replacing that water line anyway,” Lewis said.
Aldermen suggested more bids from local car dealers should be gotten as the police department seeks a 2021 Ford Explorer.
Police Chief John Spradling had gotten a price of $50,234, complete with police-package options, from a dealer in North Carolina, but Lewis balked at the absence of Missouri bids.
Davis suggested looking into a 3- to 5-year lease agreement in which they would eventually own it. Spradling said he believed Enterprise might offer a program “if they have any available, they might be running short of cars, too.” The board agreed to table the vehicle decision.
The board agreed to support sealing the concrete of the pound to waterproof it after it was cleaned out.
The next meeting will be Oct. 25, 6 p.m., at Leadwood City Hall on Bank Street.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.