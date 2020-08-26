Leadwood reviews water expenses; pauses evidence room upgrade

It looks like the water problems that have plagued Leadwood for years may continue for the foreseeable future, according to news shared at Monday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
It was announced in May 2018 that USDA had awarded a $3.363 million loan and $2.129 million grant to the City of Leadwood to complete improvements to the city’s water system. Along with USDA’s investment, partner funds from Community Development Block Grant and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources were also awarded.
In February, the board signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signifying that Leadwood will at a future date buy water from Park Hills at a volume not less than 45 gallons per minute, and no more than 138 gallons per minute. The pipeline is intended to be built along Old Highway 8. The MOU’s initial term is for 35 years from the date the interconnection is completed and installed.
In June, Park Hills passed an ordinance to sell bulk water to Leadwood for $3.02 per 1,000 gallons, the same rate for its citizens.
But the devil is in the details, and Mayor David Henry, along with many other city representatives, have had to move through many hoops to get to the point of construction.
“Got some kind of bad news on that,” Henry told the aldermen. “Every time I talk to Mike Hartman of USDA, I was told we need to get paperwork signed and into him, so Tim Robbs (of Taylor Engineering, which is working with the city on the plans) could get his money, Tim’s our engineer.
“(City Clerk Kendra Boyer) got a bill from Tim, $2,790, and I told her to ignore it, but she didn’t want to ignore it. So I went down and talked to Tim. It turns out that that’s not the way Mike Hartman told us that Tim would get his money. The city has to pay Tim the $30,000 in the grant, and the city will be reimbursed once the (feasibility study) is finished. I had no idea it was that way, that’s not what I was told.”
Boyer said from what she could glean, USDA will reimburse the city with the grant after Leadwood puts up the money up front, “and we won’t get that money until after July 2021. And then project design will start afterwards, construction costs and everything starts after December 2021.”
Mayor Henry said it was unclear during the talks that the city was expected to pay for a feasibility study up front, to gain reimbursement later.
Alderman John Vickers said he was disappointed that construction would have to wait once more, but took heart.
“The only thing I can see they’ve done for us is, we have figures and we have dates. We’ve never had this before. At least we have dates,” he said.
“We have dates, but it’s not what we wanted,” Henry said. “We also were never told we’d have to put up the money up front, it was always ‘get the money to Tim.’”
Henry suggested taking the $30,000 out of the water repairs. “I suggest we take it out of the pre-pay account for water repairs. We take a certain amount in expense every month. We have about $62,500 in it right now. It won’t hit us as hard as far as expense. Once we get through to July 2020, we’d get our $30,000 back,” he said.
Water Supervisor Kevin Brooks observed the money is paying for a feasibility study regarding what it would take to pipe in Park Hills water. “So until that study’s done, they can’t guarantee the cost or timetable because they don’t know what’s feasible yet,” he said. “It sounds like, you pay the money for the study and we’re going to hook you up to Park Hills whether you like it or not, is what it sounds like.
“At the time, we didn’t know we could treat radionuclides. Now that we know we can, maybe it’s not necessary to join up with Park Hills,” Brooks said.
Alderwoman Anna Woods said she was exasperated with the almost decade-long wait. Vickers agreed, but indicated he thought it was best to keep moving forward.
“We’re either too far in, or we’re not far enough. We’ve got to do something,” he said. “People are saying they want their water bill lowered. We can’t do that right now. We can’t afford it.”
The board agreed to table the bill until more clarification is received on the invoice and what it covers.
Expenses also drove the board’s decision to move their municipal court proceedings to the county to handle. Henry said the last court session had taken in only $479 for 21 tickets.
“We can’t do this. Twenty-one tickets in one month is not enough to support the effort,” Henry said. “If we move, we’ll cut the salary of our court judge and court clerk, we’ll need to keep the prosecutor, but this would stop the financial bleeding. Personally, I’m in favor of moving it to the county because of the finances.”
Vickers said he agreed. “We’re not writing tickets, but I don’t think many people are, since they’re not sticking,” he said. “We don’t do a lot with our ordinance violations anyway.”
Municipal Court Judge Tony Dorsett Jr. said there was a case to be made for keeping a city court, but he was happy to have had the opportunity to serve Leadwood and if the board saw fit to dissolve city court, he would be happy to assist the city in the transition to the county.
The board unanimously approved moving city court to the county level.
Money being tight, improvements to the police department in the form of a new evidence room will be put off until April 2021. Two options for improvement were offered, one estimated at $600 and another option estimated at $800.
When asked why the evidence room would be overhauled, Mayor Henry said the police department was recently visited by the Missouri State Highway Patrol who asked to see their evidence room, which Henry said was cleaned out. “Most of the drugs and other evidence were missing,” he said.
“Who knows when it was taken or who took it,” he said. “Our police department is a revolving door.”
Henry said their department is often staffed by recently-graduated law enforcement students from Mineral Area College, who soon move on to higher-paid positions in other departments.
“Somewhere along the way, someone cleaned out the evidence room.”
He said upcoming improvements will feature a steel door, heavier drywall and steel mesh.
In other business, the board:
- Approved a business license for U-Stor-It.
- Heard Street Supervisor Bill Byers regarding the effort to fill the town’s potholes and keep street views free of tree limbs.
- Heard a report about vandalism to the city park’s toilets which will cost the city about $440 to replace. The parents of the children who committed the vandalism will be contacted. There were also reports of gravel being slung by cars peeling out.
- Approved paying the monthly bills.
- Set the next meeting date as Sept. 28, 6 p.m. in the board chambers.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
