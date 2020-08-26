Leadwood reviews water expenses; pauses evidence room upgrade

Henry suggested taking the $30,000 out of the water repairs. “I suggest we take it out of the pre-pay account for water repairs. We take a certain amount in expense every month. We have about $62,500 in it right now. It won’t hit us as hard as far as expense. Once we get through to July 2020, we’d get our $30,000 back,” he said.

Water Supervisor Kevin Brooks observed the money is paying for a feasibility study regarding what it would take to pipe in Park Hills water. “So until that study’s done, they can’t guarantee the cost or timetable because they don’t know what’s feasible yet,” he said. “It sounds like, you pay the money for the study and we’re going to hook you up to Park Hills whether you like it or not, is what it sounds like.

“At the time, we didn’t know we could treat radionuclides. Now that we know we can, maybe it’s not necessary to join up with Park Hills,” Brooks said.

Alderwoman Anna Woods said she was exasperated with the almost decade-long wait. Vickers agreed, but indicated he thought it was best to keep moving forward.

“We’re either too far in, or we’re not far enough. We’ve got to do something,” he said. “People are saying they want their water bill lowered. We can’t do that right now. We can’t afford it.”