Leadwood signs MOU to buy Park Hills water

Leadwood Board of Aldermen met Monday night and watched as Mayor David Henry and City Clerk Kendra Boyer signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signifying that Leadwood will at a future date buy water from Park Hills at a volume not less than 45 gallons per minute, and no more than 138 gallons per minute.

The pipeline will be built along Old Highway 8. The MOU’s initial term is for 35 years from the date the interconnection is completed and installed.

The board also heard from an irate citizen who was unhappy about the way the overdue notice on her mother’s water bill was handled, claiming it was stuck in their mother’s fence instead of placed in her mailbox.

There were complaints regarding the stricter payment terms and the $93 monthly rate that all citizens pay, and must pay on time, according to terms laid out in the USDA agreement the city pursued to make major improvements to their antiquated, under-performing water system.

Several in the audience complained that economic hardships were preventing them from making punctual payments, to which several board members sympathized, but ultimately shrugged their shoulders.

