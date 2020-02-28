Leadwood signs MOU to buy Park Hills water

Leadwood Board of Aldermen met Monday night and watched as Mayor David Henry and City Clerk Kendra Boyer signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signifying that Leadwood will at a future date buy water from Park Hills at a volume not less than 45 gallons per minute, and no more than 138 gallons per minute.
The pipeline will be built along Old Highway 8. The MOU’s initial term is for 35 years from the date the interconnection is completed and installed.
The board also heard from an irate citizen who was unhappy about the way the overdue notice on her mother’s water bill was handled, claiming it was stuck in their mother’s fence instead of placed in her mailbox.
There were complaints regarding the stricter payment terms and the $93 monthly rate that all citizens pay, and must pay on time, according to terms laid out in the USDA agreement the city pursued to make major improvements to their antiquated, under-performing water system.
Several in the audience complained that economic hardships were preventing them from making punctual payments, to which several board members sympathized, but ultimately shrugged their shoulders.
“I hate, hate, hate having to ask everyone to pay on time, no matter what, and I hate having to shut off anyone’s water for non-payment,” Alderman Charlie Lewis said. “And if it was up to any of us up here, we’d be more lenient, but we can’t jeopardize the terms laid out in this agreement with the USDA. We have to have everyone pay, and on time.”
Lewis also acknowledged that if city leaders had been more proactive in the 1970s and 1980s, the current state of water — which many have complained fluctuates in quality and pressure — would be vastly improved.
Mayor Henry also read aloud an affidavit for the water tower property deed, land at 1589 Mitchell Rd. that the city is buying for a new water tower.
At the beginning of the meeting, Henry said he’d heard from Betty McIntyre, affiliated with the Hope Center food pantry, on an idea for a community garden in the city park. The board agreed to look into giving up 700 square feet near a hydrant in the park, with people signing up to tend plots in the garden. Vouchers for the food grown there would be given at the Hope Center.
In other business, the board of aldermen:
- Approved five business licenses
- Agreed to set a work session to review the 2019-20 and 2020-21 budgets, as well as review the 2017-18 audit.
- Decided to stick with Spectrum as their phone instead of Big River Telephone.
- Agreed to put up “No Dumping” signs at a dump area that’s also often used by Doe Run Company, in case others get the idea that all manner of yard waste and brush can be dumped there.
- Agreed to spend between $1,200 and $1,300 to fix the police department’s 2014 Charger.
- Set the next meeting date at March 23, 6 p.m. at Leadwood City Hall.
