Leadwood tables PD purchases

The Leadwood Board of Aldermen met in regular session Jan. 24 and while they tabled making any decisions on police and court agenda items pending the outcome of the sales tax issue they hope to put on the April 5 ballot, the aldermen and the police chief, with contributions from citizens and city employees, discussed the challenges the police department faces.

The agenda included buying a vehicle for the police department, approving new officer gear, taking volunteer efforts and donations of drywall for the interview room, body cam subscription fees, medical supplies kit, a truancy policy, changing ordinances pertaining to the police department and buying a phone for the detective.

Alderman Randy Howard suggested tabling further discussion on the items costing money.

“I think we ought to wait until after the April elections to see where we are on our proposition, if that passes,” he said.

The one-cent sales tax would raise money needed for the police department, which, like many other rural areas here, is suffering in salary competition from larger municipalities.

The aldermen also heard a report from Water Supervisor Kevin Brooks regarding the previous Friday’s DNR inspection, which he said turned out well, although they’ll be getting an official report back soon.

As far as wastewater issues were going, Brooks said a rash of electrical issues had been cropping up. He said a few of the grinders were getting close to the warranty expiration or were just outside of the warranty, so he’s looking at replacing those, but the electrical problems have him stumped.

“The electrical problems I've had are not in one area, they’re in two or three. I'm not sure if we're getting some dirty electric,” he said, referring to an uneven flow of current that can diminish the efficiency of electricity delivery. “For instance, I have one panel, both contactors and the float wire burned up in that same console … there could be lightning strikes. Right? But we haven't had any lightning ... recently. So I don't know what's going on. And it could be they're just getting old and it's time (to replace them).”

In other matters, the aldermen:

Approved business licenses for Professor Gary’s Sweet Treats, Republic Services Waste Management Company, Happy Times Day Care and Casey’s Cookin.

Agreed to duplicate last year’s budget for this year’s budget, since no increase in revenue was expected.

Agreed to let Alderman Aaron Penberthy make a shadowbox for former Police Chief Jerry Hicks’ badge for display.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

