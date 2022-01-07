Leadwood talks about city court's move to county

The Leadwood Board of Aldermen at the December meeting discussed several bids, the transition of the city court to St. Francois County oversight, and it tabled a series of decisions regarding proposed purchases on behalf of the police department, until Chief Jason Jarvis’s appearance at the open board session in January.

Due to state legislation and statewide court technology upgrades, the city has found it expensive to keep the city court going, so it’s transitioning its municipal justice to St. Francois County for enforcement of its ordinances and to collect fines from infractions.

The mayor signed contracts to retain City Attorney Rick Harris and City Prosecutor Jerrod Mahurin as the court moves to the county effective Jan. 12. The city has consulted with the City of Leadington to find out more about the process of moving the municipal court.

Jarvis was running late for the meeting due to other business, so the aldermen agreed to wait until the Jan. 24 meeting to address, according to the agenda:

Buying a shadow box for a retired badge;

Buying a police department vehicle;

Approving new officer gear

Honoring reserves for court service;

Considering “volunteer/donation for interview room”;

Body cam fees;

Medical supplies kit;

Truancy policy;

Electronic filing of tickets; and

Charger repair estimates.

Street Department and Water/Sewer Department tires were also a hot topic.

The Street Department needs two new tires for its backhoe and two front tires for its dump truck, which it was cleared to buy from Plaza Tire for about $1,400. A notation was made in the minutes that the board acknowledges Mayor Ed Austin works for Plaza Tire’s service department.

The Water and Sewer Department was given the go-ahead to spend about $800 for new tires for its white Chevy truck at R&K Tire in Potosi. “Share the wealth,” joked Alderman Charlie Lewis, as many in the audience and on the board giggled that there wasn’t enough wealth in the city coffers to spread very far.

The board of aldermen also approved a series of business licenses; approved spending $450 for a weedeater from Rural King; and discussed the importance of discouraging park patrons from sitting on top of public structures’ and buildings’ roofs, for safety and liability standpoints.

Filing for the April election ended Tuesday at 5 p.m.

In Leadwood, Ward 2 Alderman Randy Howard has re-filed and is being challenged by Sheila Wisdom. John Vickers has filed to continue serving out the unexpired year left on the two-year, Ward 2 term. Ward 1 Alderman Aaron Penberthy had also re-filed to retain his seat, and challenged by Thomas Watson. The city aims to put a 1% sales tax on the ballot as well, to raise money for public safety.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

