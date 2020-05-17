Legislators approve bill to help local industrial park and Ste. Gen national historic park

“It’s truly agreed to and finally passed, it’s waiting on the governor’s signature,” he said. “Farmington bought that property for a small amount from the state. In the original agreement was reversion language that said, that anytime the property was sold, it reverts back to the state. That’s not the purpose of an industrial park.

"The purpose is to create more jobs and bring businesses in. We got with the Office of Administration, they said they don’t want the land back, it is being used for the right purpose, but we can’t ignore the language that is in there. The bill fixed that reversion language for the city of Farmington.”

City Administrator Greg Beavers commented on why the measure was needed and how it will help Farmington going forward.

“The correction for us in the past has been to file a motion for judgment in the local courts,” he said. “A … judgment is provided to the title insurance company that satisfies the reversion clause. We were going through that process about a year and a half ago. The state interceded on that judgment, and in this case took the position that the city wasn’t authorized to sell the property at all.