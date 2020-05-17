Legislators approve bill to help local industrial park and Ste. Gen national historic park

With the Missouri legislative session winding down and ending Friday, a bill passed the House that finalizes two projects that directly affects two local cities.
House Bill 1330 consisted of several property conveyance matters grouped together. Included in the bill was legislation authorizing the conveyance of three state-owned historical homes in Ste. Genevieve to be moved under the federal Department of the Interior and National Parks Service.
Also in the bill was a modification to property deeds in the Farmington Industrial Park.
Reps. Dale Wright (R-Farmington) and Mike Henderson (R-Desloge) led the effort to bring the long-awaited transactions to fruition. The only hurdle left is the almost certain signing by Governor Mike Parson.
“This bill will be greatly benefit our district and the state as it will generate valuable tourism interest in Ste. Genevieve by allowing the conveyance of three properties to help establish the National Historic Park at Ste. Genevieve,” Wright said. “Tourism has been ranked as one of the most important revenue and job-producing industries in the state, and I’m excited about the opportunity that this presents for growth and progress.”
Wright said he was heavily supported by U.S. Senator Roy Blunt to carry the bill. Blunt told Wright that this was a high priority for the Department of Interior and the National Park Service.
“Blunt said that he had never seen them so excited about a project as this one,” he said. “He wanted to make sure that we kept the momentum going.”
The process was handled on the Senate side by Wayne Wallingford (R-Cape Girardeau) as Sen. Gary Romine (R-Farmington) had resigned from the Senate. Also involved was Elaine Gannon (R-De Soto) who has northern Ste. Genevieve County. Wright and Wallingford filed the bills using the exact same wording to speed up the process.
“When I presented this to the very first committee, which was the committee for Natural Resources, [Ste. Genevieve Mayor] Paul Hassler came up and testified on behalf of this,” Wright said.
According to Wright, the properties involved are the Dr. Ben Shaw Home, the Felix Valle Home, and the Green Tree Tavern.
“The Green Tree Tavern is kind of the jewel of all of them,” he said. “It’s the oldest structure west of the Mississippi River built in 1790. It was also home to the first Masonic Lodge west of the Mississippi.”
Ste. Genevieve County Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson commented on the transfer, “We’ve been waiting a long time, it’s a win-win for Ste. Genevieve City and County.”
The revision to property deeds to the land in the Farmington Industrial Park was from a bill originated by Henderson.
“It’s truly agreed to and finally passed, it’s waiting on the governor’s signature,” he said. “Farmington bought that property for a small amount from the state. In the original agreement was reversion language that said, that anytime the property was sold, it reverts back to the state. That’s not the purpose of an industrial park.
"The purpose is to create more jobs and bring businesses in. We got with the Office of Administration, they said they don’t want the land back, it is being used for the right purpose, but we can’t ignore the language that is in there. The bill fixed that reversion language for the city of Farmington.”
City Administrator Greg Beavers commented on why the measure was needed and how it will help Farmington going forward.
“The correction for us in the past has been to file a motion for judgment in the local courts,” he said. “A … judgment is provided to the title insurance company that satisfies the reversion clause. We were going through that process about a year and a half ago. The state interceded on that judgment, and in this case took the position that the city wasn’t authorized to sell the property at all.
"That causes a number of problems, because many of those properties had been sold without objection from the state or the title insurance company. No one had ever raised this question until now. The only way to properly fix it is to have legislation go through to have the state quit-claim all those reversion interests, so that this problem just goes away in the future.
“It helps with the development of the industrial park. We’ve had different interpretations of the meaning of those restrictions from the state of Missouri. It makes it very difficult to approach businesses about locating to our industrial park with that level of uncertainty. It’s kind of a big deal to get it done. It removes one barrier to locate companies and making sure that you thread the needle on what the state is interpreting on those restrictions.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.