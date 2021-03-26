Legislators ask residents to participate in redistricting

While the latest U.S. Census data won’t be available until September, the Missouri House has already begun its work to redraw Missouri’s congressional district lines. The Missouri General Assembly will draw and approve new congressional districts in order to ensure proper filing by February 2022, for congressional district candidates.

State Reps. Rick Francis, Mike Henderson, and Dale Wright and Sen. Elaine Gannon are encouraging their constituents to make plans to participate in a legislative hearing to discuss the boundaries for Missouri’s 8th Congressional District. The House Special Committee on Redistricting will hold the hearing on Tuesday at 8 a.m. in Hearing Room 6 in the State Capitol Building.

The committee will spend the next several months working on the once-a-decade process that will revise boundary lines based on population shifts revealed in the latest Census data. The data was originally planned for release in April, but now will not be available until the end of September.