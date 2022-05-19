Legislators review session

It’s been a week since Missouri’s 2022 legislative session was brought to a close in Jefferson City last Thursday. A few local legislators were asked how they thought the year shaped up.

Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-3rd District, was part of a bipartisan group of 11 female senators who worked hard to pass a bill providing healthcare to low-income mothers and their infants for up to a year after giving birth. But in the last raucous days of the session — as elected leaders battled to pass a redistricting map that had been due last winter — it didn’t make it.

“I am very disappointed that a small group of senators who wanted to make headlines decided to kill this bill, which had broad support from lawmakers from both sides and is a policy that many other states have embraced,” she said. “Vulnerable mothers in our state need help and they need it now. I’m determined to see this bill through, and will be filing it again in 2023.”

The “small group of senators” to which she referred has called itself a conservative caucus. According to the Missouri Independent, while the caucus was able to call attention to itself this session, the effect of the disruption ultimately proved unproductive.

As Jason Hancock, reporter for Missouri Independent, noted, “The seven-member Senate conservative caucus dominated the 2022 legislative session. But most of their top legislative priorities went nowhere.

“They (the conservative caucus) wanted a ‘7-1’ map that gerrymandered Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s seat out of existence, but ultimately had to swallow a map that keeps the partisan breakdown of Missouri’s congressional map intact. They pushed for bills targeting transgender students, critical race theory and vaccine mandates in private businesses. None got much traction in the Senate. They decried out-of-control state spending, but watched as lawmakers passed the largest budget in Missouri history.”

Gannon said it was “disappointing” that the legislative session wound up being less productive than it could have been.

“Like many of the people I talk to across this region, I am disappointed we did not get more done this legislative session. Our Republican majority should be working together to pass bills that will make a difference for Missouri families and small businesses,” she said.

She added that she was happy that HB 1878, which tightens election regulations, passed.

Gannon said the new redistricting map takes Iron and Reynolds County out of her district, while adding Crawford County.

Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Desloge District, said the new map means his district no longer includes Farmington proper.

“It goes to the edge of it, but not into it. I also no longer have the city of Bismarck. It was my pleasure to represent both for the last six years. I had a part of Bonne Terre before. I now represent all of Bonne Terre and the northern end of the county up to the Jefferson County line,” he said. “I honestly feel very fortunate to have represented parts of St. Francois County and I liked my old district, and I am pleased with my new district.”

Henderson echoed Gannon’s take on the conservative caucus, although he added that he does have a positive working relationship with some of them.

“The legislative session was very chaotic because of just a few senators. In the end I felt like we managed to have a lot of accomplishments,” he said.

One of the biggest achievements this session, he said, was a bill he called “No Patient Left Alone,” which passed unanimously in the Senate and awaits the governor’s signature.

“That really spoke to the hearts of everyone at the Capitol,” he said. “It basically mandates that hospitals and nursing homes don’t let patients and residents die alone. We got so many calls from relatives who lost family members to COVID, and they died alone in a hospital bed.

“During the pandemic, (nursing homes and hospitals) did the best they could to navigate and learned they made mistakes, too, and came up with a way to handle it better if there’s another pandemic. This was probably one of the better bills that made it through.”

He said he also plans to file Bentley’s law again, an initiative that’s caught on in many states around the nation and is waiting to be signed into law in Tennessee. It requires those who are found at fault in fatal accidents to give financial restitution to the underage children of the accident’s victims.

His bill to raise the requirements of initiative petitions, to make it harder for the Missouri Constitution to be changed, might have gone by the wayside this session, but he’s determined to bring it back next year.

“Everyone (in the Republican Party) knew we wanted to do it but they waited until too late and the Democrats knew they could filibuster it,” he said. “I’m going to file it again next year, it was the #1 thing we wanted to get done this year and it didn’t get done.”

Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, said he was disappointed the initiative petition bill died this session.

“While the Missouri House of Representatives carried on with business as usual, because of redistricting, a minority of senators filibustered for weeks in order to get a map that favored their districts,” he said. “In the end, they failed but all the while they held up important legislation that would have been beneficial to our state and our citizens. The general assembly missed out on some important legislative goals, like passing initiative petition…”

Wright said despite a couple of setbacks he was pleased a few of his efforts met with success.

“While a couple of my bills did not turn into state statutes, I was pleased to get a couple of things across the finish line. Two of my bills that did not make it would have reduced the cost of prescription drugs for our citizens and stopped Medicaid recipients from losing their benefits if they got a job,” he said. “Both of these measures would have tremendously helped our citizens and also save the state hundreds of millions of dollars per year.”

Of his successes, he said, he was most pleased with passing a bill that honored the memories of Vietnam veterans by naming portions of US 67 in their honor.

“P5C Billy Meadow will have a section of Highway 67 from Maple Street down to Perrine Street named after him. WO1 Reginald Cleve, who is an MIA, will have Highway 67 from Perrine street down to H highway named after him,” Wright said.

Wright added that he was also successful in helping obtain another $5 million to go toward Mineral Area College’s Technical Training Center in Park Hills.

In the end, Wright said, the new redistricting map means he will no longer represent Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties.

“I will continue to represent portions of St. Francois County in an expanded role, picking up all of Farmington and then Doe Run, Bismarck, and Iron Mountain,” he said. “In addition to these areas, I pick up the northern half of Madison County, going on down to Cherokee Pass. My district got a bit smaller, size-wise, due to the fact that the 2020 census showed that my district grew by approximately 1,000 while other surrounding representatives’ districts lost people.

“Each state representative is responsible for approximately 37,000 citizens so my district was required to shrink.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

