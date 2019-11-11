About 30 people showed up Saturday evening for the Desloge Glow Walk to celebrate the culmination of the Desloge Drive project improvements.
Desloge Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cheri Henderson is excited about how the project is moving the city forward.
“Several citizens just want to stroll down the street and appreciate the progress that has started and do a mini ribbon cutting. It’s just a way for people to come in and see what the city is doing,” she said.
Desloge City Administrator Dan Bryan thought that the street lights were the most recognizable part of the project.
“We thought it would be a great idea to have a glow walk and have an opportunity to let folks see this work up close and ask any questions and as a community, get together and celebrate it,” he said.
Desloge Parks and Recreation Directory Terry Cole considered it a great event to celebrate the completion of the project. He also explained how that is only a start of future street improvements.
“It showcases what we have for the city,” he said. “It’s a great addition ... for our city.
“This is phase one of three or four phases. We’re hoping that phase two will extend it all the way down to State Street, and phase three, extending from State Street on up to Chestnut or possibly Walnut Street. It would give us a walkway around the perimeter of the city.”
According to Ward I Alderman David Shaw the streetlights are going to be a jewel of the county. He praised the residents of Desloge for enduring the construction closures.
“The patience that the residents showed during the construction, we heard very few complaints about that, I think that speaks well of the character of the citizens,” he said. “We owe a big debt of gratitude to City Administrator Dan Bryan, he did a stellar performance in telling people what’s going to happen, cautioning them that it’s going to be disruptive. That forward-thinking approach helped alleviate a lot of future problems.”
The walk started at the corner of Oak Street and Desloge Drive, went south on Desloge Drive to Cedar Street, crossed Desloge Drive and came back to Oak Street. The group then went to Desloge City Hall and had hot chocolate and discussed the improvements.
During the walk, the ribbon cutting was held at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Desloge Drive.
