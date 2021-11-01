Local agency readies to implement Medicaid expansion

Employees at East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA), the local clearinghouse for public services and help, is getting ready to help implement in the eight counties it covers in Southeast Missouri the state-wide Medicaid expansion initiative.
Approved by voters in August 2020, the initiative was held up by a series of events — legislators who refused to fund it, the subsequent delay by the governor, a circuit court ruling that the ballot initiative was unconstitutional, and finally, July’s ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court that Medicaid expansion was within the state’s constitutional framework. The Missouri Supreme Court ordered Cole County Circuit Court to reverse its decision, and to carry out the voters’ mandate, backdating coverage to July 1, although the Department of Social Services (DSS), to prepare, said it would begin processing applications on Oct. 1.
DSS has received more than 17,000 applications so far. An estimated 275,000 Missourians may qualify under the expansion. The state will be eligible to receive an estimated $968 million in additional federal funding for its Medicaid program over the next two years through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The application process is online at mydss.mo.gov/healthcare/apply, but if applicants can wait, they might have personal, local help to answer questions and provide guidance through the application and enrollment process.
Nicolle Hahn, EMAA community services program director, said they’re getting ready to begin enrolling people in the counties they serve — Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington — in a few weeks. She said the state’s various regions are experiencing similar roll-out preparations.
“We just got the grant money to get everything started, and we just hired in two staff members who will be going through the training offered by (St. Louis-based) Missouri Foundation for Health,” she said. “They’ll go out to our eight-county service area locations, partnering with maybe a school district or health fair or hospital, and they will work with people to help them understand how Medicaid works and whether they qualify now.
“Our job is more about education. We can explain the enrollment process and answer questions, but we’re not doing the enrolling ourselves. That’s up to the people enrolling themselves and their family members.”
She added that Cathy Poole, community services resource development coordinator, will oversee much of the eight-county roll-out.
Missouri’s Medicaid program, called MO HealthNet, will expand to include adults aged 19-64 who live in Missouri, are a U.S. citizen or qualifying non-citizen and meet household income qualifications. It covers those who are ineligible for and not receiving Medicare Part A or B, MO HealthNet for Families, MO HealthNet for Pregnant Women, or Non-Spend Down MO HealthNet for the Aged Blind and Disabled.
Medicaid covers a range of services, the list can be found at dss.mo.gov/mhd/pdf/covered-services-chart.pdf. Frequently Asked Questions can be found at mydss.mo.gov/media/pdf/frequently-asked-questions-adult-expansion-participants.
Hahn said while it’s a lot to take in and implement, she’s glad EMAA is able to help connect newly-qualified Missourians to expanded healthcare.
“Medicaid expansion was so needed. It is so important to the people who are in our Missouri communities, who are low-income people who didn't qualify before but they qualify now, and people who couldn't afford insurance through their employer, or maybe insurance wasn't offered because they didn't have a full-time job,” she said.
“You know, there's a variety of reasons as to why somebody may not have health coverage, but if you don't have health coverage — even with COVID, these hospital bills that people have right now — you could be in debt for years without health insurance. And so the expansion was so necessary and needed. Our role and our goal is to help people understand the enrollment process without having to try to read through everything themselves, our staff will be trained to do that.”
A video can be found at https://vimeo.com/584168559 which explains a lot of the process.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.