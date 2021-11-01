Local agency readies to implement Medicaid expansion

“Medicaid expansion was so needed. It is so important to the people who are in our Missouri communities, who are low-income people who didn't qualify before but they qualify now, and people who couldn't afford insurance through their employer, or maybe insurance wasn't offered because they didn't have a full-time job,” she said.

“You know, there's a variety of reasons as to why somebody may not have health coverage, but if you don't have health coverage — even with COVID, these hospital bills that people have right now — you could be in debt for years without health insurance. And so the expansion was so necessary and needed. Our role and our goal is to help people understand the enrollment process without having to try to read through everything themselves, our staff will be trained to do that.”