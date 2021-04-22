Local lawmakers take aim on Biden's executive orders

“But we can say that we don’t want our state employees such as our police chiefs, our sheriffs, our highway patrol, to assist them in confiscating guns from citizens who, under Missouri law, have them legally. HB 85 says that state law enforcement will not assist them and cannot assist them if they were to try to come in and infringe upon the Second Amendment rights.”

Rep. Dale Wright, R-116th Dist., said in some instances, gun owners were able to prevent shootings.

“Law-abiding citizens are not the people doing the shootings, it is typically criminals and those who possess ill-gotten guns. In some instances our citizens who are authorized to carry firearms have been in public or church meetings where a shooter began randomly shooting,” he said. “They were able to save many lives by taking down the shooter. By our law enforcement agencies being vigilant in surveilling and addressing criminals and others with suspect activities in their past, I believe the number of deaths from guns and the mass shootings will be reduced and hopefully eliminated.”

Rep. Chris Dinkins, R-144th Dist., said she and her husband are CCW carriers, she grew up around guns, and in her district, which encompasses all or parts of Washington, Iron, Reynolds and Wayne counties, firearm ownership and usage is a “way of life.”