Local lawmakers take aim on Biden's executive orders

Missouri’s Republican lawmakers are pursuing legislation that would nullify President Joe Biden’s recent executive orders that underscored his pledge to address gun violence by stiffening regulations.
Biden’s steps include a move to crack down on “ghost guns,” homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and are often purchased without a background check. He’s also moving to tighten regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces like the one used in Boulder, Colorado, in a shooting last month that left 10 dead.
In an April 8 address, Biden mentioned a list of priorities for Congress, including passing the Violence Against Women Act, eliminating lawsuit exemptions for gun manufacturers and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. He also called on the Senate to take up House-passed measures to close background check loopholes.
Missouri’s Republican legislators responded quickly, vowing to fast-track the Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA), HB 85, which would effectively nullify the enforcement of any federal law seen to infringe on present gun sales and usage.
Missouri legislators from St. Francois and surrounding counties recently voiced their opinions on the efforts.
“I think federal law trumps state law, so I believe in the Supremacy Clause. But there are some other ways around, that you deal with this, such as, if they send federal troops in to confiscate guns — I’m not saying I think they’ll do that — but if they were to do that, we can’t stop those troops,” said Rep. Mike Henderson, R-117th Dist.
“But we can say that we don’t want our state employees such as our police chiefs, our sheriffs, our highway patrol, to assist them in confiscating guns from citizens who, under Missouri law, have them legally. HB 85 says that state law enforcement will not assist them and cannot assist them if they were to try to come in and infringe upon the Second Amendment rights.”
Rep. Dale Wright, R-116th Dist., said in some instances, gun owners were able to prevent shootings.
“Law-abiding citizens are not the people doing the shootings, it is typically criminals and those who possess ill-gotten guns. In some instances our citizens who are authorized to carry firearms have been in public or church meetings where a shooter began randomly shooting,” he said. “They were able to save many lives by taking down the shooter. By our law enforcement agencies being vigilant in surveilling and addressing criminals and others with suspect activities in their past, I believe the number of deaths from guns and the mass shootings will be reduced and hopefully eliminated.”
Rep. Chris Dinkins, R-144th Dist., said she and her husband are CCW carriers, she grew up around guns, and in her district, which encompasses all or parts of Washington, Iron, Reynolds and Wayne counties, firearm ownership and usage is a “way of life.”
“I grew up in a time when everyone drove their pickup trucks to school with the gun racks in the back windows. Students would bring their guns into school to work on in shop class and no one thought anything about it,” she said. “Times have changed in that regard, however, my constituents are raised around guns and taught to respect them. The problem with guns is the user, many have not been raised to respect them and taught the safety of using them.”
She observed that many schools offer the Missouri Department of Conservation hunter safety course, and in previous sessions, she filed HB 1295, which would require firearm safety to be taught in school.
“Not every home has guns in it, but every child needs to know what to do or not to do if they come across one,” she said.
Rep. Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway, R-115th Dist., indicated she thought the dichotomy of perspective was one of rural vs. urban.
“Violent crimes should be fully prosecuted to the extent of the law,” she said. “Unfortunately, this is not happening in many of our larger cities. Without successful prosecutions, there is no deterrent for these crimes. This contributes to a rise in violent crimes.
“I have received numerous calls and messages from constituents saying that they want the SAPA legislation passed. They want the legislature to stand in full support of our Second Amendment right.”
Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-3rd Dist., said SAPA is “a commonsense bill that will send a message to the Biden administration — we will not tolerate any attempt to undermine the Second Amendment.” She said the issue is not federal law conflicting with state law, but federal law conflicting with constitutional rights.
“When a law conflicts with the constitution it cannot be allowed to stand,” she said. “An increased focus on mental health is the most important step we can take to reduce the number of deaths. Taking away guns from law-abiding citizens would be counterproductive and simply is not the answer.”
She added “red flag” laws were a “slippery slope, as it will not take much for an activist court to start granting petitions to prevent law abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment rights.”
