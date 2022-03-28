Local legislators share their thoughts on redistricting

Redistricting — determining the political boundaries for elected leaders following every 10-year census — continues for the state of Missouri, and the Missouri House of Representatives was set to convene Monday evening to approve or deny the eight-district, U.S. Congressional map put forward by the Senate. Complicating matters is that the deadline for filing for U.S. Congress is Tuesday night.

While the situation continues to evolve, local legislators were asked to weight in on their thoughts about the maps that have been approved, and the final, U.S. Congressional map, which is currently in play.

The new Missouri House district map was agreed on by legislators on Jan. 21, the new Missouri Senate map was approved March 15. Now the U.S. Congressional map is in play, and a few local legislators have mixed feelings about what they have been seeing.

State Sen. Elaine Gannon observed Friday in her weekly report that the boundary lines for her 3rd Senatorial District have shifted to include southern Jefferson, Crawford, Washington, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties.

“The maps shift Iron and Reynolds counties to the 27th Senatorial District and moves Crawford County from the 16th Senatorial District to mine,” she wrote. “While I will miss the acquaintances I’ve met in Iron and Reynolds, I’m looking forward to visiting Crawford County and welcoming its residents into our community.”

State Rep. Dale Wright, 116th District, said Thursday from what he was able to piece together, “this is not an optimum map for our region.”

“To begin with, it appears we would lose our current congressman, (8th District Rep.) Jason Smith, who has served our area so well for so many years,” Wright said. “He is one of us, he lives in an environment like ours, and will soon be arguably one of the most influential members of the next congress. I believe his influence can bring many benefits to our part of the country.”

Wright said the map seemed to “purposely carve our area out” of the current congressional district and “used us as backfill for the 2nd district out of St. Louis.”

Wright predicted on Thursday that the Senate Congressional map sent over to the House Monday evening would not be approved and would have to be turned over to a joint committee made up from both houses.

“In the House, we had voted on a 6-2 map, meaning six Republican districts and two Democratic districts and then we sent it over to the Senate,” he said. “When they began debate, a handful of senators held out for a 7-1 map. They have debated and filibustered since January. The Senate finally settled on a 6-2 map but in my opinion has less reasonable boundaries than our proposed map.

“It is my opinion that we in the House should not merely accept the Senate’s version of congressional map.”

State Rep. Mike Henderson, 117th District, echoed similar concerns last week.

“The Senate maps are fine and the House maps, fine. That's good. They moved some lines, I lost some of Farmington, I picked up Bonne Terre, that’s great, Bonne Terre is great, it works and they’re communities of interest, you know, these were population shifts that felt good,” he said.

He’s concerned with the way the U.S. congressional map would put part of this region out of the 8th Congressional District and in with the 2nd Congressional District.

“These are the congressional maps that would move us now where we're basically in with all the fairly affluent suburban areas (of St. Louis), and in St. Francois County, and part of Washington County and even a little bit of Iron County, I don't think they necessarily fit together. That's kind of why I don't like the way that set up,” he said.

State Rep. Chris Dinkins, 144th District, said Thursday she was also concerned about the Congressional changes proposed, and she wasn’t particularly fond of the way her district grew to be one of the biggest in the state on the House map, either

“I went from having, like, four counties to having seven counties, and losing a biggest part of Wayne County which is really my hometown with my mom and sister and family,” she said. “That's really my area, so I hated to lose that.

“And you know, I picked up Shannon County, which, I’m a little bit familiar with the Shannon County and they have a lot of the same issues that we have in Reynolds and Iron, as far as having a lot of public ground and having feral hogs, all the way up Washington County,” she said. “Everybody in the house is teasing me about my senatorial districts, because it's a big district.

"It's gonna be difficult to operate my office like I have before because, you know, I try to be very accessible in our community all the time and have a lot of personal meetings. And when you have that big of a district, it's going to be hard to have the same type of rapport with your constituents.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

