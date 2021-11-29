Local legislators wait for new district maps

Local legislators say they’re willing to accept the Missouri House and Senate district maps that result from the federal census-driven redistricting effort, which occurs every 10 years to take into account regional population variances.

But whatever results come, they’re hoping to know sooner, rather than later.

Missouri is trying out a new constitutional amendment voters approved last year. Missouri’s House and Senate districts are being drawn by two, 20-person commissions made up of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans. The process has been open to public comment across the state, and one group has even held a contest for proposed maps, with almost $20,000 as a prize for the best designs — and 65 entries have been received.

Mike Henderson, R-117th District, of Desloge, said, like everyone else who’s keenly interested in the district draw-up, he’s heard the rumors of how the maps could change, “but no one knows right now.”

“The House (map) I think will end up going to a three-judge panel, the Senate map may get done, is what I'm hearing. I don't know any of that for a fact because technically they can't talk to us about it or it could end up as undue influence. It could be a bad thing,” he said. “We hear rumors just like you do… And then we will vote on the eight (U.S.) Congressional districts. That's probably the first thing we (the House and Senate) will vote on when we get to Jefferson City in January, is to approve the eight congressional districts from Missouri.”

He said he’d heard the population shift away from the Bootheel might impact Rep. Jason Smith’s territory in the 8th U.S. Congressional District, which takes up most of the southeast quadrant of Missouri, and while he can’t speak definitively, he said he imagines the 8th District will only expand, and the Parkland area will still be included in it.

“They (the federal government) tell us how many districts Missouri gets based on population – which, we’ll stay at eight and then Missouri gets to divide those up before it’s approved by the state legislature. So the House and the Senate both have to vote on the final map,” Henderson said.

“I've always believed in that you can only control what you can control. I know that sounds simple, but I have no control over it,” he said. “So whatever they decide then then it's my job to try to deal with it.”

Since the House of Representatives runs every two years, he and 116th District Rep. Dale Wright, of Farmington, also a Republican, are up for re-election Nov. 8, 2022. The primary is Aug. 2, and the filing deadline is March 29.

“I think there's a good chance we get a map by the first of March. But again, that's me giving an estimate based on the information I've heard,” Henderson said. “It's my hope we know our districts before you have to start signing up. It's happened before, although not to me, where people sign up for a district and they don't know what that whole district’s really going to look like yet because the final maps aren't out.”

Both Henderson and Wright confirmed they’ve also heard rumors as to how their districts might change, but both emphasized they don’t yet know, and they’ll accept whatever maps the commissions and courts determine.

“I'm hearing (Dale Wright’s district) will probably include a little bit more Farmington. My district, I didn’t have all of Bonne Terre, just part of it,” he said. “And I may go to the northern part of St. Francois County in the new one, because Jefferson County gained a lot of people. So (115th District Rep.) Cindy Buchheit-Courtway’s district may move further north and pick up -- she may need less territory to have the right amount of people because of the increase in population in Jefferson County.

“But again, that's what they're saying right now. We don't know how the final map will look.”

Wright said he’s heard similar rumors of how the maps might look.

“I've heard that Madison County, even maybe portions of Fredericktown, would come to me, and then I would pick up, possibly, area south and even west of Farmington, maybe all the way from Doe Run to possibly a portion of Bismarck. So that's just being proposed,” he said. “And then Rep. Henderson, that's kind of his area, and it's just my assumption he would possibly go north and maybe west and east, spread out that way a little more, I'm assuming. And I've also heard that Rep. (Rick) Francis, who's in Perryville -- he and I split Perryville -- he would have all of Perryville and Ste. Genevieve. I've heard that's the proposal, but again, that may be totally opposite of what we end up with.”

Wright said, while he’ll accept whatever map is finalized, he’d miss representing his current portions of Ste. Genevieve and Perryville.

“I mean, we can't really control it. It'll be what it will be. And so I’m just eager to be able to serve whoever it is. I’d hate it if I would lose Perry County and Ste. Genevieve County, I tell you, they're just wonderful people and I'd hate to lose them because I really enjoy working with all of them,” he said. “But if that's what all the redistricting brings us, that's fine. I look forward to meeting new people and trying to serve the best I can for the other portions of the area.”

Wright said he’s not convinced the timeline’s deadlines for district map re-drawing will be met, with 163 House districts and 34 Senate seats to be determined, plus the eight U.S. Congressional Districts to determine.

“I'm not convinced everybody's going to come to the same conclusion. This usually is why it goes to the courts, from what I understand, and it's settled there,” he said.

Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-3rd District, said she had a small experience in district-map confusion when she first ran for the Missouri House of Representatives in 2012. The redistricting following the 2010 had been particularly contentious, and the resulting map showed her home’s mailbox in one legislative district, while her house was located in another legislative district. She said she was plotting campaign strategy with other weighty Republicans when the discovery was made, they swiftly shifted gears and she filed for the 115th District.

“It's just like they all said, it's just hard to say, really the only concrete thing we know is that it will change- - how much, we don't know at this point,” Gannon said. “We're all waiting. We're all in the same boat.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

