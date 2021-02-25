Local road projects mentioned during chamber meeting

“Just to give you a little bit of history, they say ‘this is the amount of money we have, these are estimates of what projects are going to cost, and we vote on them,” Kay said, adding that at the last meeting, Farmington traffic congestion at Karsch and Washington, Desloge’s U.S. 67 congestion at the State Street exit, and Bonne Terre’s quagmire at Northwood, Point View and Circle K were all in contention for MoDOT improvements.

“I will have to admit, in the last Transportation Advisory Committee meeting, when we voted on those things, I actually voted for the 'State Street project' as No. 1,” Kay said. “I know I’m a Bonne Terre guy, but I also know that all of our friends and family might go over there to pick up our kids from school, they go to Walmart, and if someone has a fender-bender (at Northwood in Bonne Terre) at 30 mph, I’m not as concerned as if it’s at 65 mph on U.S. 67 waiting to get off the State Street exit.

“I’m not necessarily a ‘tree’ guy more than I am a ‘forest’ guy, I like to see the forest for the trees.”

Okenfuss shared financial information from the guide that listed MoDOT’s various funding mechanisms, many of which had not been increased in decades, although Missouri’s system of roads is larger than Illinois and Kentucky’s systems combined.