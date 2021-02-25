Local road projects mentioned during chamber meeting

As the cold snap breaks, snow melts and Missouri continues its perpetual weather rollercoaster of dropping and surging temperatures, potholes and pavement cracks begin to emerge, making MoDOT’s Wednesday speaking engagement with Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce a timely one.
Brian Okenfuss, an engineer with Missouri Department of Transportation’s Southeast District, introduced chamber members gathered at Heritage Hall to the publication, “Citizens’ Guide to Transportation Funding."
The publication provides a layperson’s overview on the challenges of maintaining the nation’s seventh-largest state highway system, with a budget that places Missouri 45th among the country’s 50 states in terms of funding.
Weighing funding scarcity against the list of projects, chamber members were told the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission hosts quarterly meetings of the Transportation Advisory Committee, comprised of city and county leaders who prioritize projects.
City Administrator Shawn Kay spoke at the meeting about his position on the TAC as an alternate voter for St. Francois County Commissioner David Kater, who was also present at the chamber meeting but wasn’t able to make it to the last TAC meeting.
“Just to give you a little bit of history, they say ‘this is the amount of money we have, these are estimates of what projects are going to cost, and we vote on them,” Kay said, adding that at the last meeting, Farmington traffic congestion at Karsch and Washington, Desloge’s U.S. 67 congestion at the State Street exit, and Bonne Terre’s quagmire at Northwood, Point View and Circle K were all in contention for MoDOT improvements.
“I will have to admit, in the last Transportation Advisory Committee meeting, when we voted on those things, I actually voted for the 'State Street project' as No. 1,” Kay said. “I know I’m a Bonne Terre guy, but I also know that all of our friends and family might go over there to pick up our kids from school, they go to Walmart, and if someone has a fender-bender (at Northwood in Bonne Terre) at 30 mph, I’m not as concerned as if it’s at 65 mph on U.S. 67 waiting to get off the State Street exit.
“I’m not necessarily a ‘tree’ guy more than I am a ‘forest’ guy, I like to see the forest for the trees.”
Okenfuss shared financial information from the guide that listed MoDOT’s various funding mechanisms, many of which had not been increased in decades, although Missouri’s system of roads is larger than Illinois and Kentucky’s systems combined.
In 1996, Missouri voters approved a tax of 17 cents per gallon of gas, which, Okenfuss pointed out, remains the same whether the pump price is $1.99 or $3.99. Today, even though $692 million was raised in FY2020, on gas purchases, MoDOT estimates the state fuel tax has the purchasing power of only 6 cents, less than half of what it could purchase 24 years ago. According to the guide, due to inflation, MoDOT loses $50-60 million in purchasing power each year.
“That’s some of the challenges we work with every day, we have to be very diligent about not wasting any resources because they are so precious to us,” Okenfuss said.
Missourians who buy or lease a vehicle pay a 4.225% state sales tax. In FY2020, that added up to $419 million. State and local transportation receives revenue from 3.5% of the 4.225% state rate, which totaled $419 million in FY2020. Revenue from the remaining 0.725% is dedicated to the School District Trust Fund, Department of Conservation and the Department of Natural Resources.
Missourians paid $324 million of vehicle registration and drivers licensing fees. The fee amounts vary based on vehicle horsepower for passenger cars, vehicle weight for trucks and class of driver’s license. Most of these fees were last increased in 1984, while some were last increased in 1969.
Other revenue sources include taxes on aviation fuel, railroad fees, interest earned on invested funds and highway construction cost reimbursement from local governments and surrounding states. In fiscal year 2020, Missouri received $157 million in other revenue.
But the money goes quickly, Okenfuss pointed out. In addition to indirect costs such as servicing debt on highway bonds, office operations and required payments on state and national levels, it takes a small army of about 3,000 employees to facilitate expensive projects and maintenance as:
- Pavement repairs and sealing
- Winter operations
- Bridge maintenance
- Striping
- Traffic signs and signals
- Mowing
- Flood/road closures
- Ditches/Drainage
- Litter and debris removal
- Incident response
- Customer calls
- Dead animal removal
- Driveway maintenance
- Permits
- Vegetation control
For more information about MoDOT operations, modot.org provides a wealth of information under the heading "Citizens Guide to Transportation Funding," or https://www.modot.org/citizens-guide-transportation-funding-missouri.
In addition to Okenfuss's presentation, the chamber heard UniTec Career Center Director Jeff Cauley's update on recent state approval for its introductory teaching program. The new board of directors and its officers were also installed by Sue Reiter. The new slate includes President Scott Griffin; Vice President Taylor Lumsden; Treasurer Karon Murphy; Samantha McDowell, Brian Boyer, Janice Bess, Dave Bahr, and Amy Proffer. Returning to the board in the second of their two-year terms are Bill Cotton and Suzanne Mullins.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.