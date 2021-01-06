Locals attend rally, witness history

"We got to where we could see [the Capitol], you could tell that there was a lot of people in the front. We went around the pool to the right.

"When we got up there, you could tell that they had already went through the gates. There’s two tiers to the steps, and they were already up there. We circled around to the right of the steps, we were on the lawn there. We were some of the first people into that area. We were just trying to get close to see, and they had already pushed down the fence when we got there. We were right at the base of the scaffolding on the right side.”

According to Dodson, that location was where several of the group experienced teargas two or three times, as the wind was blowing in their direction.

“We didn’t see any violence,” he said. “We saw people that were trying to get in to talk to their elected officials that were being locked down in the building.”

Dodson stated that they left when the bus company notified them that they would have to load by 5:30 p.m. or they weren’t going to be able to leave the city. They did have a delay in leaving, as one person got lost on the way back to the buses.

“There was no cell service, we couldn’t really communicate with each other,” he said.

The group carried a Missouri flag that had flown over the Missouri Capitol. Dodson said that the flag has now also been flown on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

