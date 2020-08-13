Madison County approves CARES Act funds

Madison Medical Center received the next highest allocation in the amount of $293,423.70. Items in its request included four ventilators, 20 infusion pumps, a lab hood, three CPR machines and 14 telemetry units.

The telemetry units came with the largest price tag in the amount of $120,048.25. According to the request, these devices will offer advanced technology to monitor a patients cardiac and respiratory status.

Marquand-Zion was awarded $105,466.51. The funds will go toward items such as touchless restroom equipment (faucets, flushers, towel dispensers), water bottle filling stations, touchless thermometers, PPE supplies, hydrostatic sprays for buildings and buses, exterior wifi hub, hotspot at Marquand City Hall, insurance on student Chromebooks so they can be taken home and picnic tables for outdoor learning and lunches.

Madison County was awarded $100,000 which will be used to pay the salary of the deputies who are required to take temperature of every person entering the courthouse, PPE needed in the building and shields to be installed in several offices.

Fredericktown School District was awarded $41,616.03. These funds will go toward PPE, sanitation and water bottle filing stations in all the buildings.

Fredericktown Police Department was awarded $27,772.42 and the Fredericktown Fire Department was awarded $22,240.00 to be used for AED, PPE and sanitation equipment.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.