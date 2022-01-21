Madison County begins construction of court annex

A large construction fence was installed last week on the northwest end of the court square in Fredericktown. This is the location of the soon-to-be constructed Madison County Justice Center Annex building.

Brockmiller Construction is set to begin work on the new building any day now. It is estimated to take nine months to complete.

Madison County Commissioner Larry Kemp said the approximately 8,200 square foot building, with an additional basement area, will cost about $2.5 million.

"We are paying for part of the cost with our ARPA, American Rescue Plan Act, funds and then will do a lease purchase with one of the local banks for the remainder," Kemp said. "The ARPA funds is really why we are able to do this now. We have never had funds like this available before."

Kemp said without this additional funding, this project would not be happening. He said he was "dead set against" any type of sales tax to fund the project.

"We didn't want to go to the taxpayers for any help," Kemp said. "If it wasn't for these other funds available, we wouldn't be doing it."

Kemp said a new annex has been needed for some time now. The county has just outgrown the 120-year-old building, and upgrades to make the building accessible kept adding up.

"The main reason we are doing it is because the handicap accessibility could not be corrected in the existing building," Kemp said. "Plus, the state fire marshal said we needed to put a fire escape in and it was going to cost a lot to try and make the improvements."

The new annex will house the courtroom, judge, prosecutor, circuit clerk and her secretaries, and the juvenile officer. There will also be an office for emergency management located in the basement.

Kemp said by moving these offices, it will make room to move the county assessor and treasurer to the main floor of the current courthouse, which is handicap accessible via a lift chair.

"We are trying to tie in the new building with the old building the best we can," Kemp said. "It is going to be a block masonry building. We are going to try to match the granite blocks and the bricks on the existing courthouse as close as we can."

One of the most interesting features will be all the woodworking in the courtroom.

"All the benches, judge's bench and jury box will be done by the prisoners in Charleston which is saving us a lot of money," Kemp said. "I got the idea from the courthouse in Cape where they furnished six courtrooms for $300,000 instead of an estimated $1.2 million, and they look great."

Kemp said the old courtroom will not be left vacant. The county has been in contact with the historical society. He said the group seemed interested in the prospect of using the area in some way.

Until the construction is completed, the two existing parking lots on either side of the future building will be fenced off. Kemp said once completed, there should be more parking spaces than there are currently.

"This project has been a long time in the making," Kemp said. "The new annex is going be an asset to our community and it will have plenty of room for the county to grow."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.