Madison County Chamber of Commerce hears county, city update

Green said, while sales tax revenue is going well, he is concerned about the gas tax. He said a lot of the money for roads comes from the gas tax and if that goes down, the percentage the county receives will be lower leaving the commissions wondering what next year will look like.

"We've been doing some new paving and some overlaying," Green said. "There is a problem hill going out to Amidon that there is just no way to fix, so it is going to get paved."

Green said the county has $300,000 to $400,000 left of the CARES Act Funds.

"We are still getting more applications coming in," Green said. "We might have to be a little more particular because it is surprising how fast the $1.4 million goes when you get into medical equipment and that sort of thing."

Green said the commissioners biggest priorities were the health department, hospital and some of the public services. He said, if there is money left at the end of the year, they may look into non-public entities.

In chamber business, President Tessa Rehkop had an announcement for the group.