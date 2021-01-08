Madison County Health Dept. moves to new building

"I would like to thank the citizens of Madison County for supporting us in the great endeavor, as well as the Madison County Health Department Board of Trustees for their continued support in the planning and execution of the new building development," McFarland said.

"I would like to thank the health department board, Madison County residents, Becky (Hunt), Teresa (Rehkop), and my coworkers for making this dream of a new building into a reality," Koester said. "We have all worked hard and it has paid off."

"I would like to thank the MCHD Board members, Becky Hunt and Teresa Rehkop on all the hard work they have put into getting this new building," White said. "We wouldn't have been able to have put it all together in a week without each other here working as a team. I have the best coworkers ever."

White said she also wants to thank all of the employee families who put in the time to come lend a helping hand.

"But the most important people are the Madison County community," White said. "Thank you for your support and patience with the move. You are why we do what we do."

Berry said she also wants to give a huge thank you to the residents of Madison County.