Madison County receives fair rating

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released an audit report of Madison County. The overall result of the audit was a “fair” rating.
The report revealed findings in the sheriff's controls and procedures, the prosecuting attorney's controls and procedures, the recorder of deeds' controls and procedures, the property tax levy reductions, and electronic data security.
According to the report, the controls and procedures in the sheriff's office need improvement. It reports the sheriff has not adequately segregated accounting duties and does not ensure supervisory reviews of detailed accounting and bank records are performed.
The report says although monthly bank reconciliations indicate they have been reviewed by the sheriff, the review was not always completed. It also says the monthly bank reconciliations prepared by the dispatcher and the jail administrators for the civil paper service/bond account and commissary account, respectively, included a cover page with the sheriff's signature but the page is prepared by the respective employees who use the sheriff's electronic signature or a stamp.
Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon said when she took office she was not made aware of all the requirements for the audit and has already put in place new procedures to correct these issues.
Additionally, the report found several issues with the commissary including lack of adequate records and procedures, commissary net proceeds were not deposited to the county Inmate Prisoner Detainee Security Fund, sales tax on commissary sales were not being collected and a perpetual inventory was not being maintained.
McCutcheon said they will now be using an outside commissary supplier who will maintain all the commissary records, inventory and make sure all funds are collected and distributed properly. She said this will resolve all of the commissary issues uncovered by the audit.
In addition, the findings revealed the sheriff has not established adequate procedures to ensure timely collection of amounts billed for mileage relating to civil paper service. Also, the sheriff has not entered into written agreements with the surrounding counties or cities for boarding of prisoners detailing the housing rate to be paid, the services to be provided, or any required notification for emergency or non-routine situations. The report says McCutcheon previously had several verbal agreements to house prisoners.
McCutcheon said procedures have been established to track, monitor and pursue collection of mileage for civil paper service. She said a prisoner boarding agreement is being worked on with the assistance of the Madison County Commissioners to be distributed to counties requesting to house inmates.
The report also found three inactive bank accounts with balances of $599, $320 and $1,000, remaining from the prior sheriff. McCutcheon said these three accounts have been closed and research is currently being conducted to locate the owners of the money.
The audit also reported adequate controls and procedures over seized property had not yet been put in place. A physical inventory of seized property had not been performed. The report says adequate internal controls are essential and would significantly reduce the risk of loss, theft or misuse of property.
McCutcheon said a complete list of evidence has been compiled for the two evidence rooms, one with evidence seized prior to 2017 and the other from 2017 to present, and an annual inventory will be conducted.
"These were issues I was unaware of when I took office but have already been able to correct," McCutcheon said. "We never want to make mistakes but now that we know about these problems we can make sure they are fixed and do not happen again. During this process I have discovered several of these issues were reported in prior audits before I became sheriff. I can promise you that they won't show up again as long as I'm here."
According to the audit report the prosecuting attorney's bad check bank account had $426 of unidentified monies as of Dec. 31, 2019. The report says the legal assistant indicated the unidentified monies have been in the account for at least 15 years.
In addition the report says a similar condition was noted in a prior audit report and maintaining unidentified balances in the bank account increases the risk of loss, theft, or misuse of funds.
The prosecuting attorney's response in the report was that the unidentified monies will be disbursed in accordance with state law.
The report also states the prosecuting attorney has not established adequate procedures to ensure restitution amounts owed by defendants are accurately entered into the computer system.
During a test of restitution receipts, auditors noted the total restitution amount owed by the defendant listed in the computer system did not match the documentation from the court in three out of five receipts reviewed.
The response in the report says they will be more diligent about entering restitution amounts and any differences will be investigated.
The next area the audit report discussed is in regards to receipts and disbursements in the recorder of deeds' office. It says some monies received were not recorded and some receipts were not disbursed.
The report goes on to say payments received electronically for records access are not recorded in the computer system, are not assigned receipt numbers and have not been disbursed. During 2019, $1,350 in records-access receipts have accumulated in the bank account that should be disbursed.
According to the report, the $1,350 is a portion of the $3,994 unidentified balance in her bank account. The other $2,644 appears to be money remaining from the prior recorder of deeds.
The response in the report from the recorder of deeds' office says the electronic fees have been disbursed and will now receipt and disbursed each month. It also says a balance of $963 in unidentified monies are still being identified and if they cannot be determined they will be disbursed in accordance with state law.
The next section of the report is due to an error in calculating the annual property tax reduction. The report shows the county clerk refigured the numbers and corrected the issue.
Lastly, the audit expressed concerns with the electronic data security within multiple departments. The report says the public administrator, recorder of deeds, and sheriff's office have not established adequate password controls to reduce the risk of unauthorized access to computers and data.
In response to the audit, all three departments have implemented different security controls including, requiring passwords be changed every three months, each employee having their own password and auto shut off after 10 minutes with no key strokes.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
