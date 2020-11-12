Madison County receives fair rating

McCutcheon said they will now be using an outside commissary supplier who will maintain all the commissary records, inventory and make sure all funds are collected and distributed properly. She said this will resolve all of the commissary issues uncovered by the audit.

In addition, the findings revealed the sheriff has not established adequate procedures to ensure timely collection of amounts billed for mileage relating to civil paper service. Also, the sheriff has not entered into written agreements with the surrounding counties or cities for boarding of prisoners detailing the housing rate to be paid, the services to be provided, or any required notification for emergency or non-routine situations. The report says McCutcheon previously had several verbal agreements to house prisoners.

McCutcheon said procedures have been established to track, monitor and pursue collection of mileage for civil paper service. She said a prisoner boarding agreement is being worked on with the assistance of the Madison County Commissioners to be distributed to counties requesting to house inmates.

The report also found three inactive bank accounts with balances of $599, $320 and $1,000, remaining from the prior sheriff. McCutcheon said these three accounts have been closed and research is currently being conducted to locate the owners of the money.