Madison County reports first case
Health Center prepares for coronavirus

St. Francois County Health Center is preparing for cases of coronavirus here. 

 photo provided by Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The Madison County Health Department has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 in Madison County. The individual is currently on home isolation, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The Madison County Health Department continues to work with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the CDC to identify and contact persons who may have come into contact with the individual while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms. No other information will be provided regarding the patient.

To reduce risk and prevent the spread of COVID-19, they encourage following these basic preventive measures:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces frequently

Practice social distancing

Postpone any non-essential activities

Limit or avoid person-to-person interaction

If you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your health care provider to let them know before seeking care. It is critical that your provider is aware that you may have COVID-19 prior to your arrival at a healthcare facility, and that you follow all instructions for arriving at a health care facility. Inform the 911 operator of your or a household members illness when calling to request 911 service assistance.

