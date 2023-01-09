Marberry heads to Ste. Gen

On Friday, Gov. Mike Parson announced appointments to fill three county office vacancies, as well as the new Office of Administration Division of Personnel director. One of the appointments is already a familiar name to the pages of the Farmington Press and Daily Journal.

Mark Marberry, of rural Farmington, was appointed as the Ste. Genevieve County Second District Commissioner.

Marberry previously served as a reporter for the Daily Journal and the Farmington Press. He is a fifth generation Ste. Genevieve County farmer. He holds an associate degree in design and drafting from Mineral Area College.

Marberry will be filling out the last two years of former Second District Commissioner Randy Ruzicka’s second, four-year term. Voters bumped Ruzicka up to Ste. Genevieve County Presiding Commissioner in November’s election.

If Marberry decides to keep the seat, he will have to file to win the November 2024 election.

In other governor appointments made Friday, Alyssa Bish, of Columbia, was appointed as the Office of Administration Division of Personnel director.

Bish has served as director of strategy and leadership development for the Office of Administration since November 2021. Previously, she served as director of talent development for the Office of Administration. Bish holds a doctorate in communications and a master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Missouri–Columbia.

Sherry Stites, of St. James, was appointed as the Phelps County First District Commissioner.

Stites currently serves as an agent with Shelter Insurance. Prior to her current role, Stites was a branch manager for Springleaf Financial Services. Stites has been a member of the Rolla Chamber of Commerce since 2016, where she now serves as board member and ambassador. She became a member of the St. James Chamber of Commerce in 2022.

Brock Bailey, of Curryville, was appointed as the Pike County Western District Commissioner.

Bailey is a retired agriculture education instructor and high school principal. He has been a beef cattle producer since 1987 and has served as an agent with Oswald Crow Insurance Agency in Bowling Green since 2017. He holds a master’s degree in agriculture education from the University of Missouri–Columbia.