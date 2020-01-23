St. Francois County Public Administrator Gary Matheny has announced that he will run for reelection.
A Farmington resident, Matheny, 66, has practiced law since 1985. His primary area of expertise relates to people with disabilities.
“When Kenneth Rohrer made it known that he was going to retire in 2016, some of my friends and clients asked me to run for the open seat,” he said. “Partly motivating them was because I had so much experience with working with people with disabilities.
“At the public administrator’s office, we’re dealing with people that have severe disabilities. They are so severe they can’t look out for themselves, they need a guardian or conservator to help manage their lives.”
According to Matheny, it takes a well-rounded individual to properly administer to the disabled in the county.
“It's part law, part social work, part medical and part accounting that a public administrator has to draw from in order to do their job,” he said. “I bring all that to the table with the assistance of my staff people to try and get people adequately placed where they can get the highest degree of happiness and productivity in life based upon their disabilities.”
Since his election, Matheny estimates that he has saved the county over $50,000 a year in expenses since taking office.
“I think I have brought a few advantages to the table since 2016,” he said. “I’m a lawyer; when I came on board in 2016, the county had dedicated $15,000-20,000 in the budget to hire a lawyer. I haven’t needed to hire a lawyer at taxpayer expense. I have never had to spend county money to hire a lawyer.
“A month or two after I took office, I was asked by the county whether I wanted to add staff. I took it up with my staff, they came back with the belief that we can do this. I declined adding another staff member.”
Matheny has been proud of the fact that since he has been the public administrator, the county has not been sued for any civil rights violations in the execution of his duties.
A St. Louis native, Matheny moved here in 1993. His wife Michelle is an English instructor at Mineral Area College. The have three daughters: Lydia, Megan and Emily.
Matheny attends Little Vine Baptist Church. He is a member of the Gideons, a board member of the LIFE Center, a board member of Camp Penuel, and an officer of the Four Pillars Institute.
Matheny graduated from Missouri State University with a degree in economics in 1976 and graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia Law School in 1985.
