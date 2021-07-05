Mayor brings up trash collection again

In his remarks during the city council meeting last week, Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe again broached a controversial topic that has failed twice before.
Both times the city has brought up the idea of contracting with one trash service for the whole city, there has been fierce debate on both sides. Meanwhile, conditions have changed and Forsythe thinks that maybe some action needs to be attempted again.
“We’ve been getting a lot of calls about the trash service. I would like the council to think about this, we’ve tried twice,” he said. “The thing with having a city franchise trash service is, right now when you have trash service, you are the contractor. The city has no responsibility for your trash service.
"When we franchise the service and we have what’s happening right now with Waste Management where they can’t pick it up, the city can act on it, because they’re the contractors.”
Forsythe, as well as residents all over the area, have complained that Waste Management’s trash service has greatly deteriorated. Waste Management purchased a local company, Freedom Waste LLC in April and since then residents in the area have taken to social media to complain about their trash being picked up late or not at all.
Forsythe explained the reason behind the last failure to approve a contract for citywide trash pickup.
“We had a public hearing and all the people came and it was going to stay local in business,” he said. “The writing was on the wall and (Freedom Waste) sold out. When he sold out, he sold to Waste Management. I feel sorry for them, I wouldn’t want my trash setting around for two weeks in my front yard, but we can do nothing about it.”
The public hearing Forsythe referenced was a three-hour meeting held Aug. 26, 2019, in which the city council found itself on the receiving end of scathing comments and criticisms directed at the councilors by city residents, as well as the owners and employees of two local independent trash companies in reaction to a letter sent out just days before to all of the local service providers by City Administrator Greg Beavers.
In that letter, Beavers informed the owners that the city council was going to "exercise its option to enter into the exclusive business of solid waste collection within the city limits," and intended "to solicit bids from all qualified persons or firms for the purpose of providing exclusive residential solid waste collection and optional curbside recycling services for all occupied single-family residential houses, and all multi-family residential buildings not having onsite trash disposal dumpsters."
When the proposed ordinance was voted on later in the meeting, it was soundly defeated by the council. In response, those attending the meeting rose from their seats and gave the councilors a standing ovation.
No actions were taken on Tuesday.
During the Public Safety Committee report, the council approved the promotion of Jesse E. Boyer to the position of corporal that was recently vacated by Michael McCarthy.
During the Finance Director Report, Michelle Daniel gave an abbreviated city financial report and stressed that sales tax revenues are coming in over budget.
“Receipts through May, we’ve received $3,137,755,” she said. “That’s an 11% increase over the prior year, really strong. A few years back, we were excited if we had a 1.5% increase.”
The council approved three resolutions: Approving and accepting a utility easement at 1509 Tower Avenue; authorization for the mayor to enter into an amended and restated development agreement with 101 W. Liberty, LLC; and amending an agreement with the Missouri Department of Conservation to include stocking fish in Asher Lake in the John R. Crouch Memorial Park.
In legislation, the city approved an ordinance approving the final record plat for 327,319 and 298 Wellington Place (Wellington Place Phase 1 and Phase 2 Resubdivision).
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com