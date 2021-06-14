Mayor discusses waste disposal complaint

During Thursday night’s Farmington City Council meeting, Mayor Larry Forsythe brought up for discussion a call he’d received from a dissatisfied Waste Management customer earlier that evening.

“I had a call tonight and I think we need to look at this," he said. "Freedom Waste was bought out by Waste Management a couple of months ago. It’s been a headache for the people that are Freedom Waste customers because I guess that Waste Management didn’t have all their ducks in a row, so they’re getting behind and they’re not picking up what they’re supposed to pick up. The customer asked me tonight if Waste Management had to have a commercial license in the city of Farmington. I do believe they have to.”

In answer to the mayor’s comment, City Administrator Greg Beavers said, “Yes, sir.”

Forsythe continued. “He went to the point of saying he’s called the vice president of Waste Management in Houston, Texas, or wherever they are. This gentleman really surprised me when he said, ‘If they don’t do what you say, why don’t you pull their license?’ I said, ‘Well, it’s a little bit harder than that.’ But we need to look at this because the trash is sitting, and it’s not being picked up on the days it’s normally picked up.”