Mayor: Leadington keeping police department, changing personnel

Leadington Mayor Joe Davis gave an update on the police department issues on Wednesday.
He said that the city plans to keep control of the police department and go in a different direction with personnel and how it’s structured.
“Obviously, it's been a point of contention with Leadington for the last couple years as far as exploring options and the quality of service being provided and things like that,” Davis said.
In the city’s last meeting, the board of aldermen voted against merging the police department with Park Hills. Several Leadington business owners have showed up to the last couple of meetings to express concern for security at their businesses as many have experienced break-ins and thefts.
As of the last meeting, the city had a full-time officer – Chief Erik Powers – and a part-time officer. The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department has been helping with coverage during their off-hours.
On Wednesday, Davis confirmed that the city only has a part-time officer right now. Powers had been the police chief for a year.
Davis said they are interviewing a few candidates for the police department this week.
“The well was a little dry, it seemed like for a minute,” he said. “But now we've got two or three that we've got interviews set up in the next couple of days and will more than likely be bringing on two to three officers in the next week or so. That's the game plan there.”
To help with coverage, he also said the part-time officer has agreed to take on a more hours but will still be part time.
With some savings they’ve made, he said, the city should be OK budget-wise in adding more officers.
According to Davis, he has talked with many business owners and community members to listen to their concerns about the police department.
“Our job there is to try our best to meet those needs, whenever we're financially able to and really to provide the best service we can,” he said. “We feel like after some decisions that were made, that we are on track to do that.”
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.