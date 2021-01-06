Mayor: Leadington keeping police department, changing personnel

Leadington Mayor Joe Davis gave an update on the police department issues on Wednesday.

He said that the city plans to keep control of the police department and go in a different direction with personnel and how it’s structured.

“Obviously, it's been a point of contention with Leadington for the last couple years as far as exploring options and the quality of service being provided and things like that,” Davis said.

In the city’s last meeting, the board of aldermen voted against merging the police department with Park Hills. Several Leadington business owners have showed up to the last couple of meetings to express concern for security at their businesses as many have experienced break-ins and thefts.

As of the last meeting, the city had a full-time officer – Chief Erik Powers – and a part-time officer. The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department has been helping with coverage during their off-hours.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday, Davis confirmed that the city only has a part-time officer right now. Powers had been the police chief for a year.

Davis said they are interviewing a few candidates for the police department this week.