Mayor looks ahead to 2021 projects

With the start of a new year, Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe spoke about projects the city will be completing and what improvements he sees for the city in 2021.

“I think last year was pretty good, although it was kind of strange,” he said. “We got a lot accomplished. We are going to keep going with the sewers and the water, the infrastructure. I’m big on infrastructure. We have a couple things with the Historic District Committee, they’re wanting to change some things downtown, as far as the rules go.”

Addressing the Maple Street sidewalk project already in progress, Forsythe said, “When it is done, there will be a crosswalk at Maple Street and Potosi. We have a couple of hundred feet on Maple going east off Potosi. They came down Maple Street and just stopped it. We are going to hook that all together.”

According to Forsythe, another highpoint of 2021 will be the official dedication in March of the John R. Crouch Memorial Park on Pine Street. The park is named in honor of the Farmington businessman, city council member and longtime civic leader who died in February 2019. The park will encompass the lake and surrounding area between the Dayse Baker Learning Center and the new Pine Trails Subdivision, formerly part of the Presbyterian Children’s Farm.