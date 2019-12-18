The Desloge Board of Aldermen recently met for their monthly meeting, honored the employee of the quarter and discussed the completion of the Desloge Drive project.
The employee of the quarter was Terry Cole, director of the Parks and Recreation department, and Mayor David Kater presented Cole with the award.
“Thank you for all the hard work and everything you have done for us since being here,” said Kater. “You hit the ground running, and we’re thankful for all you do.”
At the end of the meeting, City Administrator Dan Bryan proposed to the board that they set a date for the ribbon cutting and dedication for the Desloge Drive project ribbon cutting.
All the aldermen were in favor of this, and the ribbon cutting will be on Jan. 3 at 2 p.m.
For the last few months, the board has discussed how to handle abandoned, residential structures. At this meeting, the ordinance regarding residential structures in the city of Desloge was passed unanimously.
Another item discussed that has been brought up previously was the purchase of a tanker truck for the fire department.
“The biggest thing we looked at when we were doing this is that we wanted to get a good, broad picture of what we were looking for,” explained Fire Chief Larry Gremminger.
Gremminger then thanked all the companies that compiled bids and sent the bids into the department because he knew that it was “an extensive process."
It was Gremminger’s recommendation for the city to accept the bid from Danko Emergency Equipment Company, and the bid was accepted unanimously.
Marijuana-related issues were also brought to the board’s attention by Bryan because medical marijuana will be legalized in 2020.
“I thought that maybe we need to address what comes along with legalizing medical marijuana in your city,” said Bryan.
There were no actions taken about the matter during the meeting as the item was only “up for discussion” because an ordinance concerning the usage of medical marijuana is in the “draft stages."
Other topics discussed were a credit card policy (which was recommended by the team of auditors for the city) and an updated accounting manual.
During the mayor and aldermen reports, Alderman of Ward Two Chris Gremminger thanked the city employees for all their hard work.
“I just have the same thank you to everybody for doing the things that they do all year long that keep the city running and looking good,” continued Gremminger. “All the departments, every single one of them, do a fine job.”
He also thanked everyone who played a part in Christmas in the Park that was held the first weekend of December.
