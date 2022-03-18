McCutcheon appointed to Coroner Standards and Training Commission

Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon was appointed to the Coroner Standards and Training Commission by Gov. Mike Parson on Feb. 25.

Sheriff McCutcheon has served as the sheriff of Madison County since 2017 and the director of Madison County 911 Communications since 2013.

According to a press release from the governor's office, McCutcheon previously served as a Madison County deputy for eight years and in 2011, she began working part time for Follis & Sons Funeral Home.

McCutcheon earned her Missouri Funeral Directors License in 2013 and her Missouri Embalmers License in 2015, after graduating from the Des Moines Area Community College Advanced Mortuary Program.

According to the Coroner Standards and Training Commission, the mission of the commission is to establish training standards, by rule, relating to the office of county coroner.

"I hope to help establish training standards for not only the the coroners but also for the sheriffs and/or their chief deputy that at times have to perform the duties of the coroner according to Missouri Revised Statute 58.205," McCutcheon said. "As of right now the sheriffs or their chief deputies do not have to attend the mandatory yearly training that the coroners are required to."

McCutcheon said she also hopes to share with the coroners the standards and training that sheriffs have to receive yearly, which is required by the Missouri Police Officer Standards and Training.

"It's an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to serve on this board," McCutcheon said. "What can I say, it's an amazing feeling to know that Governor Parson has confidence in my abilities to appoint me to this commission."

