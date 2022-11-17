McFarland reflects on his time with Park Hills as he begins retirement

Park Hills City Administrator Mark McFarland has retired this month after serving nearly 30 years in municipal leadership.

McFarland announced his decision to retire last week, as he plans to reduce stress and enjoy time with family. The city administrator said he recently celebrated his 68th birthday and felt it was an excellent time to start slowing down and relaxing more.

McFarland began his civil service in 1983 when he was elected to the Elvins’ Board of Aldermen. Elvins’ mayor at the time was Doris Green, and McFarland served with five other aldermen. He held his position for five terms until Elvins consolidated with Flat River, Esther, and Rivermines to form Park Hills in 1994.

“In my fifth term, consolidation came up and passed past among four of the six towns,” McFarland explained. “Then a consolidation commission was formed with three people from each of the four towns selected to meet.”

McFarland was elected as the charter committee chairman, and for the next two years, the 12 committee members did everything required to bring the four bordering towns together, including naming the city.

“We set up a ‘name the city’ contest,” he recalled. “Park Hills and Heritage Hills were the two finalists. The top four entries were St. Francois, Central City — as a Central school teacher, I liked that one — and then Heritage Hills and Park Hills. Mildred Lee was the person who suggested Park Hills.”

In his earlier days, McFarland said he wanted to be a teacher and football coach, attending school at East Central Junior College in Union. He had been working toward his teaching degree but decided to take a break.

“After a while, I just got burned out,” he explained. “I said I’ll take a year off. In that year, I ended up getting married and started having kids. It turned into 15 years, and I said, ‘I really wanted to go back [to school] to do what I had planned to do.’”

McFarland started attending school again at Central Methodist University while working 40 hours per week at Kroger in Leadington.

“That was a good choice. Good career,” he said. “I estimated about 3,500 kids went through my class over the years.”

In addition to teaching American History and Social Studies, McFarland coached Central sports teams during his 25 years in education.

“Not only did I get to coach football, but I got an extra bonus; I got to coach track, which turned out to be a lot of fun,” he mentioned.

While teaching and coaching, McFarland also served as a Park Hills City Councilman for 10 years until leaving the position in 2004.

He retired from teaching in 2016 and began working with the city again a year later as the city’s administrator.

McFarland reflected on his time as a councilman and an administrator as he prepared for retirement. While cleaning out his files, he found a list of goals for the city he made in 2018 for the year ahead.

The first objective on his list was to promote improvements to the downtown area. The business district has seen a remarkable economic revival as local developers continue to invest resources, time, and tremendous effort in Downtown Park Hills.

McFarland said another improvement on the list he has been thrilled to see is the “Light Up Park Hills” initiative and the “Christmas in Our Hometown” community event. Now, during the holidays in Park Hills, carloads of families venture through impressive light displays and scenes of Christmas brought to life in Columbia Park. Community members also converge on Main Street for a hometown Christmas celebration and parade through town.

Other primary city goals fulfilled or taking shape include a new pool and splash pad, completion of the Fairgrounds Project, Cruisin’ for a Cause, and celebration of the city’s 25th birthday, among others.

McFarland noted that nearly every objective on the list had already been achieved or would be completed in the near future. He said another change he takes pride in is eliminating deficit spending.

“When I first [became city administrator], we were deficit spending about $900,000 per year in the budget,” he explained. “I said this has got to change, so we just started cutting back and cutting back. It took us three years to get it under control. And this last fiscal year was our third balanced budget, ending in the black by $32,000. To me, that’s a big accomplishment.”

The retiring administrator said he was proud of many things the city has managed to improve. He also looks forward to watching the continued progress unfold over the coming years. He made it clear that he does not credit himself for the positive changes. Instead, he commends the collaborative efforts of community members sharing the same vision of a thriving town with so much to offer.

“It’s because so many people have gotten involved,” he said. “You have the chamber of commerce getting involved. You have new leadership in the downtown association, [all the downtown events]...

“Suddenly, you have a lot of people involved and invested in this town,” said McFarland. “And it’s not me; it’s everybody working together. We create an atmosphere and allow it to happen. If there’s something we don’t like, we tweak it and try to change it for the next year. I think we’ve got a reputation now for being a fun place to come.

“... I’m happy with the way the city has turned around in my five and a half years as city administrator,” he added. “And like I said, I’m not taking credit for it. I just was one who helped.”

The city is currently interviewing candidates for a new city administrator.