MDC cancels May kids’ fishing day events at trout parks

To protect the public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, MDC has extended the temporary closures of its facilities and cancellations of all public events and programs through May 3. Closures include regional offices, department headquarters in Jefferson City, staffed shooting ranges, nature centers, visitor centers, and education centers. MDC has also temporarily cancelled public events and programs, including hunter education classes, nature center programs and events, shooting range programs and events, and landowner workshops.

Additionally, MDC had temporarily waived fishing permits through April 15. Anglers will now need to have a fishing permit, unless exempt. Trout anglers will also need required fishing permits but will not need a daily trout tag at the three open trout parks until further notice. Trout anglers fishing other areas around the state, including lakes and streams not at a trout park, will need both a fishing permit and trout permit. Only three Missouri trout parks remain open for day use and fishing: Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon, Montauk State Park near Licking, and Roaring River State Park near Cassville. All seasons, dates, methods, and limits will continue to apply and be enforced. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-temporarily-waive-fishing-permits-starting-friday.